Transfer rumors, news: Kane among Barcelona targets to replace Lewandowski

Barcelona are looking at Robert Lewandowski replacements, while Manchester City set their sights on Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Barcelona want one of Julián Álvarez, João Pedro and Harry Kane. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

– Barcelona have been identifying strikers who can replace Robert Lewandowski and have settled on Atletico Madrid’s Julián Álvarez, Chelsea’s João Pedro and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, reports Mundo Deportivo. Barça will lower their standards if it becomes impossible to sign any of that trio. Barça face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal for Alvarez, while they have also made inquiries about Pedro but Chelsea are not willing to let him leave.

– Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is one of Manchester City’s options for the summer transfer window, reports Sky Germany. Enzo Maresca is highly rumored to be the man to replace Pep Guardiola at City and is reportedly keen to sign Fernández, whom he worked with at Chelsea. Initial talks have already taken place behind the scenes. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk have reported that City are accelerating plans to sign Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and want a deal to be completed before the World Cup.

– Potential new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho likes Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni and could look to bring him to the Bernabeu despite Barcelona’s interest in the 27-year-old being well known, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. Barça have long-wanted the Italy international, although his €70 million is a stumbling block. Madrid are looking to bolster their defense, with the contracts of David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rüdiger all due to expire in the summer.

– Manchester United have renewed their interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leão, while Turkish side Fernerbahce have emerged as possible competition for the 26-year-old, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. The feeling is that Leão’s time with Milan has come to an end, and his future will become clearer once he has represented Portugal at the World Cup. United have been long-term admirers while Leão’s salary could be a problem for Fernerbahce. The player himself is looking at his options and potentially waiting for an approach from Barcelona.

– Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol is an interesting option for Bayern Munich, reports Christian Falk. They had recently been linked with a move to sign Gvardiol’s City teammate John Stones as a free agent, but Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has since made it clear that they won’t be attempting a deal for the 31-year-old. Gvardiol would like to return to the Bundesliga, where he has previously played for RB Leipzig, but it would be an expensive deal for the Bayern at around €70 million.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:21 Could Julian Álvarez be Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona successor? Gemma Soler discusses Julian Álvarez as Barcelona’s main target to replace Robert Lewandowski following his departure at the end of the LaLiga season.

OTHER RUMORS

– Marcus Rashford could move from Manchester United to Real Madrid in the summer despite spending this season on loan with Barcelona. (Football Insider)

– Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all keeping close tabs on AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. (TEAMtalk)

Chelsea center back Levi Colwill has emerged as a possible option for Liverpool in the summer. (Football Insider)

– RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has emerged as a leading option for the summer transfer window. (The Athletic)

– Bayern Munich are willing to let Alphonso Davies leave this summer due to the left back’s injury record and salary. (Kicker)

– Manchester United are closing in on a €50 million deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Juventus are willing to let Jonathan David leave on loan with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Brighton and Crystal Palace interested in the striker. (TEAMtalk)

– Tottenham Hotspur is one of the clubs interested in signing Paulo Dybala if he leaves Roma in the summer. (Football Insider)

– Inter Milan want to strengthen their midfield by signing Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Roma’s Manu Kone. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Newcastle United have joined Aston Villa in the race to sign Osasuna winger Victor Munoz as they look for an Anthony Gordon replacement amid interest from Bayern Munich. (The Mirror)

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– Roma have reignited their interest in Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, and a deal could be completed for around €20 million. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

– AC Milan and Juventus have asked for information about Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth. (Nicolo Schira)

– Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco and have an agreement with the Argentine. (Fabrizio Romano)

– West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Everton are all keeping tabs on Southampton center back Taylor Harwood-Bellis. (TEAMtalk)

– Bayern Munich are willing to let Kim Min-jae leave for around €25 million amid interest from Fenerbahce and Italian clubs. (Kicker)