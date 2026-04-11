Huskers Face Iowa State at Sanford Pentagon – University of Nebraska

PREVIEW

• Nebraska volleyball will make its Sanford Pentagon debut with a spring exhibition match against Iowa State on Saturday, April 11 at 1 p.m.

• Big Ten Network will televise the match. Larry Punteney and John Cook will be on the call.

• Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations, on Huskers.com and on the Huskers App. John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will be on the call.

• The Sanford Pentagon hosted two NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball AVCA First Serve matches in 2025, Kansas-Penn State and Minnesota-Texas A&M.

• The Pentagon also hosted nine Division I basketball games in 2025. The Nebraska men defeated Oklahoma at the Pentagon on Nov. 15, 2025, while the Husker women were victorious over North Dakota State the following afternoon. The Big Red men and women also played back-to-back dates at the Pentagon in 2024.

ROTATION RUNDOWN

• Saturday’s match will serve as a homecoming for Sioux Falls native and O’Gorman graduate Bergen Reilly.

• Reilly was named AVCA Setter of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten Setter of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA West Region Player of the Year in 2025.

• Reilly was the first setter to win Big Ten Player of the Year since Minnesota’s Samantha Seliger-Swenson in 2018.

• Reilly also became the second player in Big Ten history to be named Big Ten Setter of the Year three times (Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin).

• Reilly’s 3,723 career assists rank third in school history in the rally-scoring era.

• Outside hitter Harper Murray earned AVCA All-America and All-Big Ten First Team honors for the third straight year in 2025.

• Murray was also an AVCA Player of the Year Semifinalist and AVCA All-Region for the third straight year after leading the Huskers with a career-best 3.54 kills per set on a career-high .295 hitting percentage.

• Senior middle blocker Andi Jackson was chosen to the AVCA All-America First Team for the second straight year, as well as the All-Big Ten First Team, and she was named the AVCA Middle Blocker of the Year.

• Jackson was also an AVCA Player of the Year Semifinalist and AVCA All-Region for the third straight year. She averaged 2.74 kills per set on .467 hitting with 1.12 blocks per set and 16 aces.

• Jackson’s .467 hitting percentage led the nation and was the No. 3 hitting percentage in school history for a single season. In conference-only matches, hit .559 to break the Big Ten record for hitting percentage in conference-only matches in a season.

• Jackson ended her junior season with a career hitting percentage of .437, which is the No. 1 mark in school history and the No. 1 mark among active Division I players.

• Senior libero Laney Choboy averaged a team-high 2.71 digs per set in 2025 and was chosen to the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten Second Team.

• Junior libero Olivia Mauch averaged 2.56 digs per set last season.

• Sophomore outside hitter Teraya Sigler played primarily in the back row in her first season as a Husker but finished with 0.69 kills per set and 1.50 digs per set with 17 aces.

• Sophomore opposite hitter Virginia Adriano was a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection last season, averaging 2.16 kills per set on .287 hitting with 0.67 blocks per set.

• Sophomore middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie saw limited action in her freshman season but was impressive when she played, averaging 2.30 kills per set on .529 hitting with 1.11 blocks per set.

• Sophomore outside hitter Skyler Pierce put down 1.33 kills per set in her first season of action with the Big Red in 2025.

• Middle blocker Kenna Cogill, opposite hitter Ryan Hunter and libero Keri Leimbach all redshirted in 2025.

• Three freshmen joined the Huskers at semester: outside hitters Gabby DiVita and Jayden Robinson, and middle blocker Keoni Williams.

SCOUTING IOWA STATE

• Iowa State, under head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch – who played at Nebraska from 1991-95 – finished the 2025 season 23-8 (12-6 Big 12) and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

• Cyclones junior libero Rachel Van Gorp was named the AVCA Libero of the Year, Big 12 Libero of the Year and a second-team AVCA All-American in 2025.

• Alea Goolsby returns as ISU’s top hitter. The sophomore averaged 3.22 kills per set and was a unanimous All-Big 12 Rookie Team selection.

SERIES HISTORY

• Nebraska is 83-2 all-time against Iowa State. The last time the teams met was Sept. 9, 2018, a 3-0 Husker sweep at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Nebraska and Iowa State have a history playing each other in the spring as they met three straight years from 2012-14. The 2014 spring match at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum is the last time the Huskers played a spring match outside the state of Nebraska.

Huskers TO VISIT Creighton at D.J. Sokol Arena ON APRIL 17

• Nebraska will play Creighton in a spring match on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha.

• The match will be televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media, and Huskers Radio Network will have audio coverage.

• Both teams reached the NCAA Regional Finals last season and finished in the top 10 of the AVCA Poll. Nebraska and Creighton have played a five-set match in three of the last four seasons, including last September’s 3-2 Husker victory at CHI Health Center Omaha that attracted 17,675 fans. That crowd remains the largest regular-season volleyball-only indoor crowd in NCAA history.

HuskerS WILL HEAD TO CHADRON FOR APRIL 25 MATCH AGAINST NORTHERN COLORADO

• Nebraska will play its third and final spring match in Chadron on Saturday, April 25. The Huskers will take on Northern Colorado at the Chicoine Center. First serve is set for Noon (MT)/1 p.m. (CT). Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. (MT).

• That match will be televised statewide on Nebraska Public Media and streamed online on B1G+. In addition to television and streaming coverage, the match will air on select Huskers Radio Network affiliates and the official Huskers App.

• The trip to Chadron continues Nebraska’s tradition of touring the state for spring volleyball matches. Since 2007, Nebraska has played spring matches in North Platte, Scottsbluff, Grand Island, Norfolk, Wayne, Ogallala, Kearney, McCook, Central City and Ord.

HUSKERS TO PLAY MISSOURI AT WRIGLEY FIELD

• Nebraska will play a match at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, on Sunday, Sept. 6 as part of the Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge Week.

• Nebraska will take on Missouri, while Penn State will battle Kentucky, bringing some of the nation’s premier volleyball programs to one of the most recognizable venues in sports. The matches will mark the first time volleyball has been played at Wrigley Field, creating a unique experience for teams and fans alike and adding a new chapter to one of the most recognizable venues in sports.

• Both outdoor matches will be broadcast live on FOX, with the first match scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, followed by an 8 p.m. CT start time for the second match.

• Leading up to the Wrigley Field outdoor match on Sept. 6, the Huskers will also play a match at DePaul on Friday, Sept. 4 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

2025 SEASON RECAP

• Nebraska is coming off a 33-1 season, reaching the NCAA Regional Finals before falling to eventual national champion Texas A&M in a 3-2 thriller in Lincoln.

• The Huskers return three AVCA All-Americans in seniors Andi Jackson, Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly.

• Nebraska finished the 2025 regular season unbeaten for the third time in school history (1994 and 2000), dropping only seven sets overall and one in Big Ten play.

• Nebraska’s 33 straight wins was the second-longest win streak in school history in the NCAA era. The Huskers have won 33 matches in three straight seasons.

• The Huskers’ 99 wins from 2023-25 are the most in a three-year stretch in program history in the NCAA era.

• The Huskers won their third straight Big Ten title in 2025 with a perfect 20-0 record in conference play. It was the Huskers’ first unbeaten conference season since 2004 in the Big 12.

• Nebraska has won 37 conference titles all-time, including six in the Big Ten (2011, 2016, 2017, 2023, 2024, 2025).

• Dani Busboom Kelly became the first volleyball coach in Big Ten history to win the conference title in their first year as head coach at the school. John Cook won a Big Ten title at Nebraska in his first year in the conference in 2011, but it was his 12th season as head coach at Nebraska at the time.

• Nebraska hit over .400 nine times last season, a school record in the rally-scoring era.

• Nebraska was 96-0 last season in sets when reaching the red zone (20 points) first.

• Nebraska’s offense (.351) and defense (.129) both ranked first nationally last season. The Huskers’ hitting percentage broke the previous school record of .331 in 1986.

• NU has led the nation in opponent hitting percentage three times in the last four seasons (2022, 2023 and 2025).

• Over the last five seasons (2021-25), Dani Busboom Kelly has a 153-16 record for a .905 winning percentage, which is the best by any Division I head coach in that span.

• Nebraska swept 15 matches in a row and won 48 sets in a row from late September through mid-November in 2025. Both were the longest such streaks since the 2007 team swept 17 matches in a row and won 53 sets in a row.

REILLY, BUSBOOM KELLY HEADLINE REGION HONORS

• Nebraska junior setter Bergen Reilly was named AVCA West Region Player of the Year, and Head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly earned AVCA West Region Coach of the Year to highlight the AVCA All-Region awards.

• Reilly was one of five Huskers on the AVCA West All-Region Team. Joining her were Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson and Harper Murray.

• Virginia Adriano and Taylor Landfair both received honorable mention.

• Reilly is the fourth Husker overall and third in a row to be named AVCA Region Player of the Year, joining Kelly Hunter (2017), Merritt Beason (2023) and Lexi Rodriguez (2024).

• Busboom Kelly earned her fifth career AVCA Region Coach of the Year accolade (2017, 2020, 2021, 2022 at Louisville). In her first year as head coach at Nebraska, Busboom Kelly made history with a 30-0 regular-season record and 20-0 mark in Big Ten play. She was voted Big Ten Coach of the Year after becoming the first coach to win a Big Ten volleyball conference title in the first year as head coach at the school.

• Jackson, Murray and Reilly have been named to the AVCA All-Region Team each of the past three years. Allick earned her third career selection, while Choboy was named to the team for the first time.

HUSKERS HAUL IN BIG TEN POSTSEASON HONORS

• After completing the Big Ten’s first 20-0 campaign since 2009, the Nebraska volleyball program was well represented in the Big Ten Volleyball Postseason Honors.

• Junior setter Bergen Reilly was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Setter of the Year. Head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly was voted Big Ten Coach of the Year by both the coaches and media.

• Reilly was joined on the All-Big Ten First Team by Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson and Harper Murray. Jackson, Murray and Reilly were three of nine unanimous selections.

• Laney Choboy and Taylor Landfair were selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team. Virginia Adriano was named to the All-Freshman Team, and Maisie Boesiger earned a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

• Reilly became the first setter to win Big Ten Player of the Year since Samantha Seliger-Swenson in 2018. She is Nebraska’s second-ever Big Ten Player of the Year (Kelsey Robinson, 2013) and the first Husker setter to earn conference player of the year since Greichaly Cepero in 2002. Reilly also became the second player in Big Ten history to be named Big Ten Setter of the Year three times (Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin).

• In her first year as head coach at Nebraska, Busboom Kelly made history with a 30-0 regular-season record and 20-0 mark in Big Ten play. She was voted Big Ten Coach of the Year after becoming the first coach to win a Big Ten volleyball conference title in the first year as head coach at the school. Busboom Kelly has won four conference coach of the year honors in the last six years, as she was a three-time ACC Coach of the Year at Louisville (2020, 2021, 2022). Busboom Kelly has had two undefeated regular seasons in her nine-year coaching career (2021 at Louisville).

• Reilly and Murray are three-time All-Big Ten First Team selections. Jackson earned her third career All-Big Ten honor and second selection to the first team. Allick earned her third career All-Big Ten honor, but her first selection to the first team.

• Landfair is a four-time All-Big Ten honoree, while Choboy was named All-Big Ten for the first time in her career.

HOME SWEET HOME

• Nebraska won 63 home matches in a row from Dec. 1, 2022 to Dec. 14, 2025. It is tied for the fifth-longest streak in NCAA history.

• The Huskers’ recent home court win streak was its longest since moving into the Devaney Center in 2013, and it’s the tied for the second-longest home court win streak in program history.

• Nebraska’s longest all-time home win streak was 90 matches from 2004-09. Nebraska also won 63 straight at home from 1999-2002.

• Penn State holds the all-time record of 94 from 2006-10.

• The Huskers went 22-0 at home in 2024, a school record for home wins in a season.

BIG RED WINS BIG TEN DISCOVER CHALLENGE

• The Nebraska volleyball team won the first-ever Big Ten Discover Challenge trophy in October 2025.

• Five selected matches for each Big Ten team played on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in October counted toward the challenge standings.

• Nebraska and Purdue both went 5-0, but the Huskers won the tiebreaker with a perfect 15-0 record in sets.

BUSBOOM KELLY DEBUTS AS NEW HEAD COACH

• Nebraska native Dani Busboom Kelly was named the fourth head coach in program history on Jan. 29, 2025 by Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen. Busboom Kelly succeeds her former coach and mentor, John Cook, who announced his retirement following the 2024 season after 25 seasons as Nebraska’s head volleyball coach.

• A Husker national champion player and assistant coach, Busboom Kelly spent eight years (2017-24) building Louisville into a national power. The Cardinals reached two NCAA Championship matches, three NCAA Semifinals, five regional finals and won four ACC titles.

• Busboom Kelly compiled a 203-44 (.822) record in her eight seasons at Louisville, including a 120-15 (.889) mark from 2021-24, which was the second-best winning percentage in the country during that span. In 2024, the Cardinals reached the NCAA Championship match for the second time in three seasons.

• Busboom Kelly was the starting libero on Nebraska’s 2006 national championship team, and she was an assistant coach when the Huskers won the 2015 national championship in Omaha. She took the helm at Louisville late in 2016 after being named AVCA National Assistant Coach of the Year in her final season as a Husker assistant, and she guided the Cardinals to heights the program had never experienced.

HUSKERS ENTER THE PRO RANKS

• Nebraska volleyball seniors Taylor Landfair and Allie Sczech were selected in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft on Nov. 24.

• Landfair was the No. 28 overall pick by the Indy Ignite. One pick later at No. 29, Sczech was selected by the Omaha Supernovas.

• Rebekah Allick signed with LOVB Madison after her collegiate career ended.