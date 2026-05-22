Jack Quaid marries The Boys co-star Claudia Doumit in Australia ceremony

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Jack Quaid, the 33-year-old star of Amazon’s The Boys, married his co-star Claudia Doumit on April 18, 2026, in an intimate ceremony at Mona Farm in Braidwood, New South Wales. The low-key Australian wedding brought together A-list celebrities and the couple’s families, marking the union of two actors who sparked an on-screen rivalry that blossomed into real-life romance.

🔥 Quick Facts Wedding Date: April 18, 2026 at Mona Farm , Braidwood , Australia

at , , Australia Couple Ages: Jack Quaid is 33 , Claudia Doumit is 34

is , is How They Met: On the set of The Boys where they played enemies Hughie Campbell and Victoria Neuman

On the set of where they played enemies and Dating Timeline: Began dating in July 2022 after meeting on set

Began dating in after meeting on set Notable Guests: Meg Ryan, Dennis Quaid, Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, Alec Baldwin, Henry Golding

How Enemies Became Soulmates: The Boys Connection

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit first crossed paths on the set of Amazon Prime’s The Boys in 2020. In the series, their characters were adversaries—Quaid plays Hughie Campbell, a vigilante fighting superheroes, while Doumit portrays Victoria Neuman, a politically ambitious supe with dangerous powers. Despite their on-screen conflict, the actors developed a genuine connection off-camera that eventually evolved into romance.

Their professional chemistry, honed through intense dramatic scenes across multiple seasons, translated seamlessly into their personal relationship. Both actors are Canadian-descended (with Doumit being of Lebanese and Italian descent), and they share a passion for their craft. The couple kept their relationship private for years before confirming their romance publicly during a press trip to Australia in 2024.

Private Ceremony in Rural NSW: A Celebrity-Filled Intimate Affair

The couple chose Braidwood, a quiet town in Australia’s Southern Tablelands with fewer than 1,800 residents, as their wedding destination. Mona Farm provided an intimate rural setting far from the Hollywood spotlight. According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, the April 18 ceremony was deliberately low-key, allowing the couple to celebrate with close family and select friends.

Among the A-list attendees were Jack’s parents—legendary actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. Other notable celebrities in attendance included Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, Alec Baldwin, and Henry Golding. Several of their The Boys cast members also celebrated with them, including Karl Urban, Colby Minifie, and Nathan Mitchell. The presence of such prominent figures demonstrated the couple’s wide network within the entertainment industry while maintaining a casual, non-glamorous atmosphere.

A Relationship Timeline: From Set Chemistry to Marriage

Year Event 2020 Jack and Claudia meet on The Boys set, playing enemies July 2022 Relationship begins after working together for 2+ years 2023-2024 Couple keeps relationship private; spotted together occasionally February 2024 Jack publicly confirms their relationship during Australia press trip April 18, 2026 Marry in intimate ceremony at Mona Farm, Braidwood

The couple’s journey from co-stars to spouses spans several years of careful relationship management. While Jack Quaid is the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid—two of Hollywood’s most iconic actors—he and Doumit chose to protect their romance from public scrutiny. The relationship progressed naturally, with the actors continuing to work together on The Boys while developing their personal bond behind the scenes.

“The intimate event featured a high-profile guest list, including Quaid’s parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, along with stars like Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, and Alec Baldwin. Several cast members from The Boys, including Karl Urban, Colby Minifie, and Nathan Mitchell, were also in attendance.”

— Multiple entertainment sources confirming wedding guest list

Professional Impact: Continuing The Boys Together

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit have maintained professionalism throughout their relationship while starring in The Boys. Their on-screen antagonism—portrayed across multiple seasons with intensity and nuance—demonstrates their ability to separate personal affection from dramatic performance. Doumit’s character Victoria Neuman was central to the show’s narrative through Season Four, creating complex storylines with Quaid’s Hughie Campbell. The actors’ ability to deliver compelling, emotionally charged scenes together speaks to their commitment to their craft and their professional maturity.

Their wedding comes at a notable time for the franchise. The Boys entered its final seasons, with cast and crew celebrating years of critical acclaim and fan devotion. The marriage represents a significant personal milestone that reflects the genuine bonds formed on set across the show’s run.

What’s Next for the Newlyweds?

As The Boys approaches its conclusion, Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit face an exciting transition into the next chapter of their careers as a married couple. Both actors bring substantial talent to their respective projects, and their union may open doors to potential collaborations beyond the superhero series. The couple’s choice to marry in rural Australia—rather than at a high-profile Hollywood venue—suggests they value privacy and authenticity over media attention.

Their marriage also reinforces a growing trend in the entertainment industry of co-stars finding lasting relationships. Unlike the stereotypical challenges of on-set romances, Quaid and Doumit navigated their relationship with discretion and mutual respect, creating a foundation that led to commitment and marriage. As they continue their professional endeavors separately and potentially together, the couple represents a modern Hollywood love story built on genuine connection rather than publicity.

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