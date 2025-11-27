Iconic ’90s Singer Gives Fans a Glimpse of a Rainy Rehearsal Ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

In an endearing new Instagram video, followers were able to catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performers might experience before the big event.

’90s music legend Jewel is set to perform on Thursday, and engaged with her fans from the backseat of a car while waiting for her umbrella-escorted rainy Tuesday night rehearsal.

“It’s kinda fun, and it’s kinda exciting,” the artist says, referring to the pouring rain happening outside the car. “And I can’t wait for you to see my outfit ’cause it’s really cute,” the singer teases.

The camera then follows along as the 51-year-old star is ushered through the soaking wet streets of New York City to her rehearsal stage. The singer does a twirl to show off her polished look- a black pantsuit, gray turtleneck, and of course, a very large umbrella.

In a grainy clip, followers are treated to a sneak peek of Jewel’s rehearsal, singing a verse from the instantly recognizable “You Were Meant For Me,” while a group of fans swayed in the background. It may have just been rehearsal, but her performance didn’t go unnoticed… ’80s music icon Debbie Gibson commented, “I heard your rehearsal girl! I was tucked into my car staying dry. Hope we get to say hi tomorrow xo 😘 You sounded great as always xo.” What a great example of artists supporting other artists.

Jewel’s non-famous fans can’t wait to see her performance either: “Looking forward to seeing you perform on TV! Hope to see you again soon,” one wrote. “Can’t wait. Hope all you performers have an awesome parade,” was a sentiment shared by another.

Jewel’s performance will be one of several musical acts at the 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Other performers include the latest pop sensation KPop Demon Hunters, singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, and the 70s rock band Foreigner.

Known for her vulnerable, often personal lyrics and sing-songy choruses Jewel quickly rose to fame when her debut album Pieces of Me, became an overnight sensation in 1995. The album remains one of the best-selling debut studio albums in the industry, going platinum 12 times.

We are sure she has a great outfit planned for the parade tomorrow, and can’t wait to see one of the most unforgettable singers of the ’90s take the stage! Whilst she may definitely need a warm coat, hopefully, she won’t be in need of the umbrella!

