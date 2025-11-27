It’s Holiday Season: Aaron Holiday needs to come up big for Rockets

The Houston Rockets defeated the Cavaliers 114-104 on Wednesday night at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. However after a third quarter collapse Houston needed offensive production, and they found it from none other than guard Aaron Holiday.

Holiday finished the first three quarters with just 4 points, but in the last 12 minutes, he led Houston with 14 points while shooting 4-for-5 and 3-for-4 from three. The guard led all Rockets in the fourth quarter and the team in scoring off the bench for the game, earning extra run in the closing minutes due to Tari Eason’s injury.

Despite being in his third season with the Houston Rockets, Aaron Holiday hasn’t exactly emerged as a major contributor. However this isn’t because of Holiday’s skills as a player; not at all. It’s more because of the small role and playing time than because he isn’t competent. Holiday has mostly only participated when important players are taking a break or when the outcome of the games is largely known.

An end-of-the-bench player’s life in the NBA is like this. Since his arrival, Holiday’s best chance to see a lot of action has usually occurred when a key player gets hurt. According to the old saying, “Next man up.”

He has typically seen an increase in playing time in prior years when Fred VanVleet has been sidelined. That has been the case even more this year, particularly recently, with both Dorian Finney-Smith and VanVleet out. In addition, Tari Eason is anticipated to miss four to six weeks due to an injury.

Holiday was outstanding on Wednesday, particularly in terms of offense. Holiday waltzed to 18 points on just seven shots, making him the Rockets’ third-leading scorer behind only Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant. Oh, and in just 19 minutes.

Despite the Rockets’ 33-19 lead at the time, Holiday entered the game in the first quarter, which hasn’t always been the case. For the whole night, the seasoned point guard made five trips to the foul line and scored on each one. He also went 3-for-5 from three for the game, shooting the lights out from deep.

When it came time to close out, Holiday was the torch, scoring 14 points in the final period after the Rockets blew a 57-40 halftime lead. Holiday clarified earlier this week that his mindset is to be Houston’s all-around player.

“I don’t feel like I’m just a scorer. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do. Whether that’s play point guard, play off the ball, shoot spot-ups… that’s what I condition myself to do.”

“I’m just trying to play my game the best I can and just fit with the guys. They’ve got a good thing going right now, so I’m just trying to help any way that I can.”

“Sometimes when we needed timely baskets and stops, (Holiday) stepped up. I think the last three, four games, since we’ve had some injuries, he’s done that. He’s done that the three years I’ve been here, and it’s a luxury to have a guy that always stays ready.”

Holiday didn’t have the same kind of night on Friday versus the Nuggets, going 0-for-3 and a blank stat line in 13 minutes of action versus Denver. Houston’s lack of bench production outside of Reed Sheppard was an issue. With all of Houston’s injuries, it likely will continue to be so. The Rockets are going to need solid minutes from Holiday to get through the next 1-2 months.