“I’m So Glad I Got My Nails Done for This”: Sophie Cunningham Adds Fuel To DeWanna Bonner Drama With Cheeky Dig After Viral Confrontation

The Indiana Fever and Sophie Cunningham engaged in a heated altercation on the court with the Phoenix Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner. Caitlin Clark led the Fever to an 86-77 win against a struggling Mercury, with 24 points and nine assists. However, tensions flared in the fourth quarter between the two sides when Clark seemingly had a physical tussle with Bonner.

As usual, Cunningham was there to protect her teammate and respond to the trash-talking. The Fever SF and the Mercury center seemingly got into a faceoff, where the two players pointed at each other. After the win, Cunningham took a cheeky dig on social media.

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In a post on Instagram about the on-court altercation, Cunningham shared her thoughts in comments:

“I’m so glad I got my nails done for this.”

Cunningham lives for these moments! She is often seen around Clark whenever any player tries to pressure the superstar on the court. The forward is averaging 9.9 points, shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.6% from deep, showing her impact on the offense.

Moreover, Cunningham’s activity in the paint and her enforcer-type plays have raised her value for the Fever. The Fever needed the win against the Mercury after facing consecutive losses against the Atlanta Dream.

“Sometimes That’s Part Of The Game,” Sophie Cunningham Unfazed After On-Court Tussle With DeWanna Bonner

Sophie Cunningham talked about the on-court tussle with DeWanna Bonner of the Mercury in the post-game media session. She was unfazed by the incident and stated that it was just part of the game. She said:

“It’s fine, you know, I think sometimes that’s part of the game. And we kept our heads. I think we could have stopped it a bit sooner, but at the end of the day, we kept our heads so the ball game went well and that’s what we need to do.”

While Myisha Hines-Allen was given her second technical foul and ejected from the game, Clark was given her fifth tech of the season for clapping. Eight techs lead to a player getting suspended for one game. However, Clark was not pleased with the tech on her, as she believed she did not deserve the foul.

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The Fever are now 10-7 and need to improve their record, given the star power they pack on the roster. While it was a difficult game for Aliyah Boston, who scored eight points, shooting 2-9, Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points. The team faces the Mercury again in the next game.

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