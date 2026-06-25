St. John’s basketball forward could be perfect fit for New York Knicks in second round of NBA Draft

The New York Knicks were wheeling and dealing on Tuesday night during the first round of the NBA Draft, and it became very clear that the NBA Champions did not want to select a player that they would have to pay in order to keep its current team intact.

The organization traded the No. 24 overall pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 25 overall pick and then traded the No. 25 overall pick, which was international prospect Sergio De Larrea, to the Dallas Mavericks for pick No. 30, which was Arizona forward Koa Peat, and shipped to the Pheonix Suns.

In the process, the Knicks recouped five total second round picks and cash as they attempt to not go into the second apron this offseason while trying to defend its championship.

In addition to already having the No. 31 overall pick – the first pick of the second round – when the draft resumes on Wednesday, New York also holds the No. 47 and No. 55 picks. Reports have surfaced that the Knicks are on the verge of trading No. 31 as they look to acquire more assets.

However, if the team does make a selection in this year’s draft, St. John’s forward Dillon Mitchell could be the perfect fit for a team that will undoubtedly be trying to lessen the regular season burden on its stars next winter.

Despite playing at Madison Square Garden for one season with the Red Storm, the biggest connection between the Knicks and Mitchell is that his agent, Sam Rose, is the son of Knicks president Leon Rose.

“It’d be insane,” Mitchell said prior to the draft about the potential of being selected by the Knicks.

“It’d be exciting to just stay there and be with all those fans again and be with Coach [Pitino], all the coaching staff, St. John’s is right there not too far away and being able to compete at MSG again, it would be a lot to me.”

Mitchell dramatically improved his draft stock in the pre-draft process with a strong showing at the NBA Combine and impressive individual workouts for organizations. Last year at St. John’s he showed the ability to defend multiple positions, use his athleticism to his advantage, and be a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball. The one area where he has struggled is shooting from the perimeter.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game and has been projected to be selected in the early-to-mid second round.

There are plenty of signs that connect the Knicks to Dillon Mitchell, but New York basketball fans will have to wait to see if the team selects its first Johnnie since Lavor Postell in 2000 until the second round begins at 8:00 p.m. ET.