In Japan’s ‘Little Brazil,’ a World Cup Showdown Tests Loyalties

The music was blasting, the crowd was cheering and Carlos Eduardo Santos, 9, dressed in a glittering green-and-white carnival costume and waving a Brazilian flag, let out a shout.

“Vamos, Brasil!” he said from the stage of a Brazilian cultural celebration on Sunday in Oizumi, a Japanese town of nearly 42,000 people known as Little Brazil.

It was less than two days before Japan and Brazil faced off in the knockout stage of the World Cup and Carlos Eduardo, who was born in Oizumi to Brazilian immigrants and attends elementary school there, was cheering his team on. He made plans with his mother, Karen, who works at a nearby Mitsubishi plant, to wake up in the wee hours of Tuesday local time to watch the game live.

“It’s a bit sad because I’m here in Japan, but my heart is in Brazil,” he said after samba dancing in the rain. “It’s the biggest dream for every Brazilian to see Brazil win again.”