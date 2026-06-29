South Korea coach Hong Myung-Bo quits after World Cup exit, criticism from president

Less than 24 hours after their elimination from the World Cup was confirmed, South Korea coach Hong Myung-Bo has announced his resignation.

Hong’s exit follows a harsh condemnation from the country’s president, who called the coach “incapable” and ordered a complete review of the national team program.

Hong faced the media Sunday morning in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the team had been staying while awaiting their fate following the conclusion of their Group A campaign Wednesday. The team finished third in Group A with a win and two losses.

With results elsewhere not going their way, South Korea’s hopes of reaching the round of 32 as one of the best-performing third-placed teams officially ended Saturday.

Reading from a prepared statement, and not taking any questions after, Hong said: “First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone who loves Korean football and has always supported our national team. Today, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Korea Republic national football team.

“Accepting the role of national team head coach was never an easy decision for me. But from the moment I chose to take on the position, I never considered any other reasons or excuses. I believed that my sole duty was to fulfill the responsibility entrusted to me to the very end.

Hong Myung-Bo resigned as South Korea coach Sunday. Ulises RUIZ / AFP via Getty Images

“Over the past two years, I have constantly asked myself the same question: ‘Is this the right decision for Korean football?’ Whether making important decisions for the national team, selecting players, preparing training sessions, or leading the team in matches, I never let go of that question.

“I cannot say that every decision I made was always the correct one. But I can say that the standard by which I made every decision was always what I believed to be best for Korean football.”

Hong bore full responsibility for South Korea’s failure to emulate their 2022 campaign, in which they progressed out of the group stage before falling 4-1 to Brazil in the round of 16.

On the contrary to four years ago, when the Taegeuk Warriors had to overcome a slow start to advance with a dramatic victory over Portugal on the final day of the group stage, they actually started this campaign brightly by beating Czechia — only to then suffer back-to-back defeats at the hands of Mexico and South Africa.

“I believe that the position of head coach is one in which responsibility is so great that no explanation is necessary when the results fall short,” Hong added. “That is why I stand before you today not to offer explanations, but to accept responsibility. We were unable to achieve the results that the Korean people expected from us at this World Cup. That responsibility rests entirely with me as the head coach.”

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Hong’s departure marks a second disappointing stint for him in charge of South Korea. He also stepped down immediately after the 2014 World Cup, following the team’s worst display in the tournament since 1998.

The quick exit left the national team program in turmoil and drew a sharp rebuke from President Lee Jae Myung, who leveled pointed criticism at the coach.

“As a former honorary professional football club chairman and, at heart, a member of the Red Devils, I feel not just surprise but deep bewilderment at this unexpected result,” he said.

The president criticized the national team structure and oversight, and the coach’s appointment in the first place.

“Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions determine everything. If loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence and an incapable person is appointed as a leader, the outcome is as predictable as fire,” the president said.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.