Indiana Fever’s Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull make meaningful impact during WNBA break originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

While the Indiana Fever are using the WNBA’s midseason break to recover before returning to the court, two of the franchise’s biggest stars made sure their time away from basketball also benefited the community. With the Fever sitting at 11-8 and firmly in the playoff race, forward Aliyah Boston and guard Lexie Hull joined assistant coach Briann January for a community service initiative in Indianapolis. Rather than simply taking advantage of the downtime, the trio partnered with Project Period Indy to help address an important need across Central Indiana, continuing a community-first approach that has become a hallmark of the organization.

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Their latest effort comes as the Fever continue building momentum both on and off the floor during one of the WNBA’s most closely followed seasons.

Boston, Hull help pack 5,000 care packages

The Fever announced that Boston, Hull and January volunteered with Project Period Indy, an organization dedicated to fighting period poverty by providing free menstrual hygiene products to schools and community organizations throughout Central Indiana.

Working alongside the nonprofit and brand partner Sequel, the group helped pack 5,000 Period Packs that will be distributed throughout more than 30 schools and communities.

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The team shared highlights from the event on social media.

“Making a difference together. Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull & assistant coach Briann January joined Project Period Indy to pack 5,000 Period Packs presented by Sequel. The packs will be distributed to more than 30 communities & schools across Central Indiana, helping increase access to menstrual health products for those who need them most.”

The initiative is another example of the Fever’s commitment to serving the Indianapolis community beyond basketball.

Fever continue making an impact beyond basketball

Community outreach has been a consistent theme for the Fever throughout the 2026 season. Just days before Boston and Hull’s volunteer event, Caitlin Clark’s foundation announced a $50,000 donation to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, adding another significant charitable effort connected to the organization.

As Indiana continues to attract national attention for its play on the court, the team’s players have also become increasingly active throughout the community, participating in charitable events and partnering with local organizations. Those efforts have helped strengthen the connection between the franchise and its rapidly growing fan base.

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MORE: Indiana Fever get concerning Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham update before Aces showdown

Indiana preparing for second-half playoff push

The Fever entered the league’s break with an 11-8 record after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks in their most recent game. Indiana has battled injuries throughout the first half of the season, including time missed by Caitlin Clark, but remains in strong position as it looks to secure a postseason berth.

With players now getting an opportunity to recharge before the schedule resumes, Boston and Hull showed that the break wasn’t just about rest. Instead, they used part of their time away from the court to help thousands of people across Central Indiana, reinforcing that the Fever’s impact extends well beyond wins and losses.

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