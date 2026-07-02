Tennis | Wimbledon 2026 | Choinski downs Kopriva to set Tiafoe showdown

By Tony Fairbairn, Britwatch Sports at Wimbledon

Jan Choinski def Vit Kopriva 6-3 7-5 6-2

Choinski v Frances Tiafoe [17] | H2H: First Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND – Jan Choinski comfortably defeated Vit Kopriva in straight sets to set up a second round showdown with Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon.

H2H & Match Fundamentals

Jan Choinski v Frances Tiafoe [17] H2H: First Meeting Wimbledon 2026 London, England Grass (O) Prize Money: £126,000 Third on No.2 Court (Not before 14:30 BST) BBC One, BBC Two and BBC IPlayer

It was a straight sets win for Jan Choinski over Vit Kopriva as he got his campaign off to a winning start and next up for the Brit is 17th seed Frances Tiafoe. After his win over Kopriva, Choinski was pleased with his performance as he looks to make a deep run at SW19.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, I’m very pleased I went into the match confident, trying to play aggressive, big tennis,” Choinski said in his press conference.

“I think I just managed to do it from start to end very well, very effectively. You know, my serves were really good today. Also, you know, couple of return games where I felt really good. Yeah, in the end, the result showed it.”

Tale of the Tape – Key Stats (Last 52 Weeks)

H2H: Jan Choinski (WR 100) Frances Tiafoe (WR 19) Tournament Previous Best R2 (2023) R3 (2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) 1st Serve % 65.6 58.3 Service Games Won % 77.6 81.7 Break Points Saved % 58.2 63.1 2nd Serve Return Points Won % 44.3 49.8 Break Points Converted % 38 42.6

Choinski will need to be more aggressive on serve as Tiafoe’s returning is more effective than the Brit’s returning.

Playing styles and prediction

Tiafoe has had some inconsistent form this but enters Wimbledon with form on the grass. The American won Halle ahead of Wimbledon and will hope that guides him to a deep run at SW19 as he has never been to the fourth round at this tournament. Tiafoe will be hoping that changes soon as he has the perfect game to be a threat on the surface.

Choinski will aim to serve well and will use the forehand to rush Tiafoe’s baseline game. Meanwhile, Tiafoe will take the ball early on the second serve return and will use the backhand to put the American on the backfoot. This will be a tough test for Choinski but he will be hoping he can put in a good performance as he will use this as a platform to improve his game even more.

Prediction: Tiafoe in four sets.

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