Industry puts its case to Senedd ban committee

STAKEHOLDERS in greyhound racing gave evidence to the Welsh Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport and International Relations Committee on Thursday on the proposed bill to ban greyhound racing in Wales.

Representatives from GBGB, SIS, the Racecourse Promoters Association (RCPA) and Valley – the track that will be impacted – had the opportunity to push back against what the industry has described as “distortions of facts” by animal rights groups and individuals pushing for the ban.

Reflecting on the session, Mark Bird, GBGB CEO, who has been among the many vocal about the legitimacy and political motives behind the bill, said: “As was set out, the committee should rightly ask if this bill delivers on animal welfare, or if it is simply a political fix to appease animal rights groups.

“It was clear as day that those same animal rights groups and individuals have set their sights on animal use in horseracing, whippet racing, dog agility, sled dog racing and angling – even livestock farming.

“I expect that the Committee will now want to reflect on the accuracy and relevance of information presented to them and to the Welsh government during this Bill process.

“It beggars belief that we still have to explain why a report from 2018, or kennel observations from 2008, have absolutely no bearing whatsoever on the licensed sport today. Nor that we must frequently reiterate that the Valley Greyhound Stadium has only been regulated for two years.

“Greyhound welfare is paramount in our sport, as evidenced by the unparalleled initiatives and research programmes being delivered through GBGB’s peer-reviewed welfare strategy.

“We thank those committee members who made themselves available for the evidence session, and we maintain our open invite to the committee to visit Valley firsthand given the important role this plays in evidence gathering.”

Politics is set to continue to play a big part in the success or otherwise of the bill, with yesterday’s historic by-election win by Plaid Cymru pointed out by Bird.

“With a Plaid Cymru victory in Caerphilly, local people are clearly calling for the Labour government to switch their focus back to what truly matters to them,” he said.

“While Ministers, officials and Senedd committees devote their limited time and resources to an unnecessary bill to ban greyhound racing, Welsh people are calling for their day-to-day concerns to be prioritised, whether it be NHS waiting times or food and energy bills.

“I am pleased that Lindsay Whittle MS came to Valley during his campaign where he met with GBGB representatives and local greyhound enthusiasts and saw the high standards of welfare in place.

“I look forward to engaging further with members across the political spectrum in Wales to show the benefits of robust regulation over an unevidenced and politically motivated ban, allowing them to instead focus on the real issues affecting people across Wales.”

Valley promoter and GBGB director Katie Bennison, who earlier this month penned an open letter to Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies MS, spoke with both passion and frustation during the session citing “a lack of engagement from anyone” as well as poor response and take-up on open invitations to members of the Senedd or its officials to visit Valley.

“We very much hope that our evidence and our unequivocal invitation to visit Valley Stadium will be heard and taken seriously,” she said. “The realities and extent of what is in place continues to surprise and impress those who do visit.”

Bennison was keen to praise the trainers who also provided evidence during the session and added: “All credit goes to those trainers who volunteered to give oral evidence, or who have submitted written evidence during this process. We are hugely grateful to everyone and for the many messages and shows of support we’ve received.”

RCPA chairman Simon Franklin, the Yarmouth promoter and board member, said: “There has been deep frustration, distress and at times anger about the distortions of facts cited by animal rights groups and individuals in this debate.

“I sympathise with those in the sport who may feel the process has been disproportionate, unbalanced and unfair and want to see their voices heard.

“I was pleased to have the opportunity to give some of their concerns a voice in the session and add just some of the many examples of what a thriving, welfare-driven sport we are part of.”

