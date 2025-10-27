KBO: LG Twins and Hanwha Eagles to Meet in Korean Series for the First Time

About 4 minutes reading time.

The Korea Baseball Organization’s LG Twins and Hanwha Eagles will face off in this year’s Korean Series. The Twins will host Game 1 of the best-of-seven championship round on Sunday at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

As the finishers with the best record during the regular season (85-56-3), the Twins received an automatic bye to the Korean Series. They played their last game over three weeks ago, a 7-3 loss against the NC Dinos. According to a report from The Chosun Daily on Friday, their 30-man Korea Series roster includes 14 pitchers and 16 position players. They’ve won three titles in franchise history, last securing the top prize two years ago in five games against the KT Wiz.

One of the players included on the Twins’ roster will be first baseman Austin Dean, who finished fifth in the league with 31 home runs. According to The Chosun Daily, the foreign player’s availability was in doubt due to the recent birth of his second daughter. Dean, who first signed with the Twins in 2023, decided to skip paternity leave to prepare for the Korean Series.

On the mound, starters Yonny Chirinos and Im Chan-kyu lead the way for the Twins. Chirinos made 30 starts in 2025, posting a respectable 3.31 ERA with just five home runs allowed. Im, a first-round draft pick of the Twins in 2011, finished seventh amongst the KBO’s pitching leaders with a 3.03 ERA in 27 starts during the regular season.

The Eagles return to the Korean Series for the first time since 2006. However, the last championship they won was 26 years ago, a five-game victory over the Lotte Giants in 1999. Hanwha finished with the second-best regular-season record (83-57-4) and defeated the Samsung Lions 11-2 on Friday in the decisive game in the best-of-five Playoff round.

At just 24, corner infielder Roh Si-hwan is a rising star for the Eagles. He led the team with 32 home runs and went 4-for-5 with an RBI on Friday against the Lions. Roh should be the Twins’ primary focus on scouting reports heading into Sunday’s Game 1.

Starting pitcher Cody Ponce enjoyed an otherworldly first season in South Korea with the Eagles, winning the pitching Triple Crown with 17 wins, a 1.89 ERA, and a KBO record 252 strikeouts. The right-hander threw five scoreless innings in the elimination game on Friday, recording nine strikeouts with five hits allowed and two walks. Eagles reliever Moon Dong-ju was awarded the Playoff MVP for throwing a combined six scoreless innings between Games 1 and 3. Manager Kim Kyung-moon told reporters that Hanwha could utilize Moon as a starter in the Korean Series.

This is the first time the Eagles and Twins will meet in the Korean Series. The Eagles’ 1999 championship is their only title in franchise history, and before 2023, the Twins last won in 1994 and 1990.

2025 Korean Series Schedule

The Format for the Korean Series is 2-3-2. The Twins Will Begin the Series With Home Field Advantage at Jamsil Baseball Stadium. The Eagles Play Their Home Games at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon.

Game 1

Sunday, Oct. 26 – 1 a.m. EDT at Jamsil Baseball Stadium

Game 2

Monday, Oct. 27 – 5:30 a.m. EDT at Jamsil Baseball Stadium

Game 3

Wednesday, Oct. 29 – 5:30 a.m. EDT at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark

Game 4

Thursday, Oct. 30 – 5:30 a.m. EDT at Daejoen Hanwha Life Ballpark

Game 5

Friday, Oct. 31 – 5:30 a.m. EDT at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark

Game 6

Sunday, Nov. 2 – 1 a.m. EDT at Jamsil Baseball Stadium

Game 7

Monday, Nov. 3 – 4:30 a.m. EDT at Jamsil Baseball Stadium

Where to Watch – Fans can stream the 2025 KBO season on the SOOP service. The KBO’s official YouTube page also posts game highlights and clips of other events, such as the All-Star Game and Golden Glove awards.

Photo: LG Twins players celebrate after winning the 2023 Korean Series, the Korea Baseball Organization’s championship round, against the KT Wiz in Game 5 at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. The Twins have a berth in the 2025 Korea Series by finishing atop the KBO standings. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)