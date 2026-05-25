Inside David Beckham’s Net Worth—How The Soccer Star Became A Billionaire

By / May 25, 2026

It is 10 a.m. in Chiswick, a pleasant west London suburb, in late April, and Sir David Beckham has already been on set for two hours. This should have been expected: The 51-year-old retired soccer superstar is notorious for being early.

Cranes, tents and trailers clutter the driveway of a two-story brick home, giving it the outside appearance of a film studio. Inside, a few dozen crew members move through the rooms with practiced efficiency, managing cameras and lighting rigs. Beckham’s production firm, Studio 99, has set up today’s shoot for British speaker company Bowers & Wilkins. Yesterday’s shoot was for appliance maker SharkNinja. There are several more scheduled in the coming days, all in service of the machine that is David Beckham, Inc.

As cameras roll, Beckham sits on an oversize sofa in a white Hugo Boss sweater, distressed jeans, a gold Rolex and white sneakers. A cocker spaniel, rented for the day, is curled beside him. The dog lunges mid-shot. From the next room, Beckham’s longtime creative director watches the playback on her monitor and snaps into action. “Jumper! Jumper!” She isn’t worried about the leaping dog—it’s Beckham’s sweater (or jumper, as Brits call it) that’s bugging her. A team descends to straighten it.

“I understood early that being with the right brands and having the same values as these brands, that’s when you get to work for them for ten, 15, 20 years,” Beckham explains. “I work hard at these relationships because it’s important. . . . We always over-deliver.”

Beckham retired from professional soccer in 2013 at age 38, after earning more than a half-billion dollars on and off the field. He was a global celebrity during his playing days, arguably the first soccer player since Pelé whom the average Ameri­can would recognize. Unbelievably, he has become more famous after retirement—and much richer.

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