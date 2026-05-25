Victor Wembanyama Goes Viral in Photo With Spurs Legend Ahead of Game 3

In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Victor Wembanyama posted an NBA Playoffs performance matched by only five others, with his brilliant 41-point, 24-rebound outing to help the San Antonio Spurs win in double overtime.

He joined a short list of elite talent to score 40-plus points and 20-plus points in a conference finals game, including Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, and Moses Malone. Wemby also recorded three blocks in the outing, with the Spurs taking the 1-0 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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However, Game 2 in Oklahoma City was a different story with the Thunder playing their physical brand of tough defense, disrupting Wemby and his teammates. That led to a 122-113 victory for the home team, tying the series 1-1.

As it shifts back to San Antonio for a third game, the focus again falls on Wembanyama as the league’s quickly emerging superstar, and a new photo that hit the internet on Friday captured plenty of attention.

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Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on May 10, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It features the Spurs player seated next to former head coach Gregg Popovich during the team’s practice session. Nobody knows what the conversation is about, but it’s likely highly valuable and sensitive basketball knowledge.

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Fans are already predicting another out-of-this-world performance by the league’s young alien-like superstar.

“If Pop and Wemby are locked in like this, Game 3 isn’t coaching…..it’s survival chess at the highest level,” someone wrote in the X comments.

“Pop coaching Wemby is a transfer of institutional memory. No other team in the conference finals has that conversation available to them,” another commenter wrote, reacting to the viral photo.

“Last time they talked Wemby went crazy…,” and “Wemby quadruple double incoming,” commenters wrote.

Others joked with pop culture references such as, “YODA has returned to train his Jedi knight,” and “Why’s this remind me of TMNT with Master Splinter.”

This is the second time coach Popovich has appeared on social media in a post with Wembanyama that has caught attention.

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Previously, his meeting with Wemby at the San Antonio airport drew attention, as it came after the Spurs star was ejected for the first time in his career during a playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During postgame remarks in that series, Wemby wouldn’t reveal what was said, but it’s clear he respects and listens to the messages the legendary coach delivers.

Popovich’s resume makes him one of the game’s greatest coaches of all time, with five championships during his tenure as San Antonio’s guiding force.

The head coaching duties now fall upon Mitch Johnson, but that doesn’t mean Pop isn’t nearby to mentor these young players as they get their first taste of success in the NBA Playoffs.

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Game 3 occurs on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET with another potential Wembanyama masterpiece incoming.

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For more about the San Antonio Spurs, visit Newsweek Sports.

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