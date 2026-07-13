Inside Kelly Ripa’s History With David Muir (& What Mark Consuelos Thinks)

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David Muir and Kelly Ripa wouldn’t necessarily appear to be likely comrades. The former is a Walter Cronkite Award-winning journalist who spends his days reporting and often risking his life in the most dangerous areas in the world. The latter is a one-time daytime soap opera star who presents relatively lightweight morning TV. On paper, their shared home network, ABC, would be the only thing they had in common. And yet the pair have been practically inseparable since they first forged a friendship well over a decade ago, regularly showing up arm-in-arm at high-profile events, working alongside each other, and even enjoying their well-earned downtime together, too.
So how exactly did the unlikely best buds first connect? How did they nearly come unstuck while vacationing in the Mediterranean? Furthermore, what does Ripa’s husband and fellow talk show host Mark Consuelos make of their closeness? Here’s a look at their fascinating story.
Kelly Ripa initially fangirled over David Muir
It’s not known exactly when Kelly Ripa and David Muir first became such great pals. But thanks to the former’s candid nature, we do know when they first started communicating. And it’s fair to say she didn’t exactly play it cool. In fact, the one-time daytime soap opera star initially acted quite giddy around her future BFF.
Speaking to co-host Ryan Seacrest on their syndicated morning TV show, Ripa admitted (via Hello!) that she couldn’t contain her excitement when she first felt the need to connect. She even broke workplace protocol to do so: “I remember when I first saw David Muir file a report for ‘World News Tonight.’ I didn’t know him at all. I immediately cracked into the ABC News system email — which you’re not supposed to use unless it’s for news — and I wrote, ‘Dude. You looked amazing tonight.'”
She confessed that having previously turned the volume down, she had no idea what the piece was about, other than he seemed to be reporting from a dangerous area. However, such unashamed gushing appeared to kickstart a lifelong, beautiful friendship.
They regularly spent summers together
Kelly Ripa and David Muir hit it off so well that they soon started to spend much of their downtime together. And the start of the summer season was when they truly thrived.
While filling in as co-host on Ripa’s syndicated morning TV show, Muir recalled how they’d often enjoy chilling by the pool with the rest of her family. And it sounds like the ABC News journalist could pivot to the Food Network if he ever desired. “You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious,” Ripa gushed (via Hello!) before remarking how her youngest child, Joaquin, would choose his cooking over any restaurant in the world.
But Muir isn’t averse to letting Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, take care of the cuisine, either. He’s also a mealtime regular at their Upper East Side home. But he essentially has to sing for his supper first. The hosts insist that he paraphrase his opening catchphrase from “World News Tonight” before anyone is allowed to tuck in.
Ripa believes Muir has been a positive influence on her kids
It’s not just the ability to make a great cheeseburger that has endeared David Muir to Kelly Ripa’s kids, and her youngest, Joaquin, in particular. While interviewing Muir on her morning daytime TV show, the former “All My Children” star revealed that his journalistic brain had also had a positive impact.
Muir recalled (via Hello!) one recent get-together with the Ripa family where he noticed that Joaquin, now a student at the University of Michigan, was joining in with the grown-up conversations: “We were in the pool talking about what we always do, how we’re gonna save the world, how do we make things better. Joaquin’s in the pool quietly listening to it all like he has for years, and he’s weighing in this year. Sometimes different opinions than us, which is what happens after the first year in school.”
After Ripa joked that she and Muir had put her son in his place, the latter told the former that she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, should be incredibly proud of how not only Joaquin, but also older kids Michael and Lola, had turned out. In return, she said, “Well, you have been a tremendous influence on all my kids … feel so lucky that I have a tremendous friend circle.” Here’s a look at what we know about Muir’s own family.
She described him as her moral backbone
In 2023, Kelly Ripa announced she’d be hitting the road to promote the publication of her first book, “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” a collection of essays about her eventful life, both personal and professional. And no one was more excited than her longtime BFF.
“Look for me in line,” David Muir commented (via Hello!) on an Instagram post about the national bookstore tour. In fact, the ABC News journalist was so excited about his pal’s latest work that he later took it out to dinner, posting the evidence on an Instagram story, which he tagged Ripa in.
It’s perhaps little wonder that the Emmy winner was so enthused about the book, which went on to hit the New York Times Best Seller list. After all, he received a glowing tribute from the author in its list of acknowledgements. “To David Muir, you are the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes,” Ripa wrote.
Ripa presented Muir with a prestigious award
David Muir has been recognized for his journalistic prowess with a George Polk Award, a Walter Cronkite Award, and multiple Emmys. And in 2018, he added to his trophy cabinet when he was presented with the Voice Award at the 6th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala. The ceremony was a particularly special one because he was honored there by his longtime best friend.
“I can’t think of anyone more deserving than David for this award, because he chooses to use his voice as a megaphone for the forgotten,” Kelly Ripa said (via Broadway World), referring to how he’s continually focused the spotlight on issues such as the famine and drought in Somaliland. And while delivering his acceptance speech, the recipient proved that the respect was mutual.
“I thank Kelly — a true humanitarian in her own right,” Muir told the crowd (via Adweek). “Her quiet deeds — her quiet gifts — her relationship with a sweet young woman from Somaliland — inspires me to this day.” The New Yorker then went on to advocate for a better world: “There is not a day that goes by that I take this job, this privilege, this platform for granted. We are in a heavy time, but we have much more in common across this country — and across the globe — than many give us credit for. So let’s all use what we’ve been given.”
She took ‘indecent photos’ in front of his portrait
Kelly Ripa has become renowned for revealing a little too much information about what she gets up to behind closed doors. Who can forget how she got honest about an intimate mishap with husband Mark Consuelos? And in 2025, she dragged David Muir — well, a super-sized photo of him, anyway — into one of her candid stories.
While welcoming the man she called “Commander Handsome” (and for good reason) onto her morning TV show, Ripa started talking about her home network ABC’s recent headquarters move to New York’s 7 Hudson Square. “We have unfettered access to David in this building,” she told the audience (via People). “Sometimes we just go up and stare at him and he doesn’t even know we’re there.” But this wasn’t exactly the main takeaway from the conversation.
After Muir noted the new HQ features enormous images of himself, Ripa, and Consuelos, the former soap opera star chimed in, “I’ve got to tell you, I have some very indecent photos of me standing in front of your picture that I can’t show on the air. Because they told me it was not suitable for broadcast.”
They enjoy celebrating each other’s birthdays
Both David Muir and Kelly Ripa never miss an opportunity to commemorate each other’s birthdays via social media. In 2022, for example, the latter celebrated the former turning 49 by posting a series of snaps on Instagram taken throughout their longtime friendship. “Oh my goodness, I want to be in any of those places again,” came the appreciative response (via Hello!).
In 2025, Muir took to the same social media platform to celebrate Ripa’s 55th birthday, captioning a smiley photo of the pair, “I know. I can’t believe it either … The rest of us are so lucky.” Whether the morning TV show host wanted to be reminded of the milestone is another thing, though.
Speaking to theSkimm to promote her first book, “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” Ripa admitted that she’s often affected by the issue of aging, particularly whenever she posts a family throwback pic. “The number one comment is ‘Wow, Kelly got old.’ Well, actually, we all did, because my children are adults now and I don’t know why it’s perfectly acceptable for the toddlers to become adults and for my husband to get older, but we so fixate our ire, in particular on women aging.”
Muir has occasionally guested as Ripa’s co-host
As well as reporting on the frontlines of everywhere from Gaza to Guantanamo, David Muir has often sought the comfort of an air-conditioned TV studio as the guest co-host of Kelly Ripa’s syndicated morning TV show. And while showing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Emmy winner paid tribute to how she’s always put him at ease.
“As a gentleman, one of the things I’m supposed to do is take her arm, but what Kelly does is she takes their arm,” Muir explained to Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos live on air. “And they are saying ’30 seconds,’ and you’re thinking, ‘Are you kidding me?’ But Kelly is just talking and she then looks into your eyes and says, ‘You’ve got this,’ but the truth of it is, it means she’s got you.”
Further proof of Ripa’s professional generosity came when she introduced Muir as “Captain Handsome” during one particular co-hosting stint in 2025. “Drink it all in, this is all for you,” she told him after the crowd went wild. The typically humble New Yorker responded, “I have to say … I’m sorry, you came to see Mark Consuelos. He’ll be back soon.”
They nearly came unstuck on a Greek getaway
In 2023, David Muir joined Kelly Ripa and her family on a summer vacation in Greece. But as he later revealed while guesting on his BFF’s morning TV show, the dream getaway very nearly turned into a nightmare.
Muir explained (via Hello!) that while touring the surrounding islands where the goat population outnumbered the human population with Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, their map app led them to a precarious situation: “There was this moment where we were so high up on the hills, and the water was beautiful… and Mark was leading the way, and then Kelly … and it was close to the edge [of the water] … you could hear the pebbles.”
Ripa then recalled how the trio wondered whether they’d soon be appearing on “World News Tonight” for all the wrong reasons. “The headline would read, ‘David Muir and others found at the bottom of the ravine,'” she quipped. “I couldn’t tell them how nerve wracking that was until we were at the top,” Muir added. “That was the biggest scare.” Luckily, all parties lived to tell the tale and eventually made it to safer ground.
They have plans to open a doggy daycare
David Muir’s Instagram followers will already know that he has another slightly furrier BFF: a German Shorthaired Pointer named Axel. The “ABC World News Tonight” host, who’s owned the adorable pooch since he was a pup, is a keen dog dad and regularly shows off their adventures on the photo-sharing platform.
Kelly Ripa is just as much of a canine lover, having adopted a Maltese Shih Tzu mix named Lena, whom she first saw featured in a segment on her own morning TV show. And in 2025, she spoke about the hardships of having to put down the family’s older dog, Chewie. “We ache for her every single day,” she captioned a heartbreaking Instagram post (via Yahoo! Life). “We still look for her and call to her and frankly feel lost. We are so grateful for the almost 18 years we had with this special lady.”
It makes sense, therefore, that both parties would be on board with working with dogs should the TV careers ever dry up. While guesting on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Muir spoke (via Hello!) of the doggy day care owner who looks after Axel when he’s away and how she had the “best business plan ever.” He then suggested to an interested Ripa that they could open up a similar venture in the future.
Muir and Mark Consuelos have a bromance
So how does Mark Consuelos feel about the other man in Kelly Ripa’s life? Well, luckily, considering that David Muir is a regular at his home, pool days, and even summer vacations, the Spanish-born star appears to embrace Muir just as much as his wife.
In 2023, for example, Consuelos uploaded a video of the trio fooling around on the set of “Live with Kelly and Mark” with a caption in which he described Muir (via The Mirror US) as “Captain Handsome.” And the feeling appears to be mutual. To celebrate Consuelos’ birthday in 2019, the “ABC World News Tonight” host captioned a scenic Instagram photo of the pair, “You make every view better — truly.”
Muir also expressed sympathy online for the loss of Consuelos’ dad, Saul, describing him as “a true gentleman.” And he gave a glowing review of “Fallen Angels,” the revival of the early 20th-century play in which the “Riverdale” actor made his Broadway debut. “Congratulations,” he wrote on Instagram, making sure to tag in his bro. “This cast is incredible — a hilarious escape. My face hurt.”