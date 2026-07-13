Inside Kelly Ripa’s History With David Muir (& What Mark Consuelos Thinks)

It’s not just the ability to make a great cheeseburger that has endeared David Muir to Kelly Ripa’s kids, and her youngest, Joaquin, in particular. While interviewing Muir on her morning daytime TV show, the former “All My Children” star revealed that his journalistic brain had also had a positive impact.

Muir recalled (via Hello!) one recent get-together with the Ripa family where he noticed that Joaquin, now a student at the University of Michigan, was joining in with the grown-up conversations: “We were in the pool talking about what we always do, how we’re gonna save the world, how do we make things better. Joaquin’s in the pool quietly listening to it all like he has for years, and he’s weighing in this year. Sometimes different opinions than us, which is what happens after the first year in school.”

After Ripa joked that she and Muir had put her son in his place, the latter told the former that she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, should be incredibly proud of how not only Joaquin, but also older kids Michael and Lola, had turned out. In return, she said, “Well, you have been a tremendous influence on all my kids … feel so lucky that I have a tremendous friend circle.” Here’s a look at what we know about Muir’s own family.