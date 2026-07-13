‘The Hawk’ LA premiere red carpet: Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Zoey Deutch and more

The premiere of Will Ferrell’s new Netflix golf comedy series “The Hawk” was held in Los Angeles on July 9. Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Zoey Deutch and many more stars walked the red carpet for the event. Ahead, see all the celebrities in attendance by scrolling through the gallery.
Will Ferrell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Molly Shannon Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Zoey Deutch Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Luke Wilson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Fortune Feimster Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Emily Deschanel Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
David Hornsby AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon Getty Images
Chris Kattan Getty Images
Chris Parnell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Taran Killam Getty Images
Jillian Bell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Tony Hawk Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Katelyn Tarver AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Gabriel Hogan Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Brett Gelman Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David Getty Images
Stella Shannon Chesnut and Molly Shannon Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Harper Steele Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Stephen Kramer Glickman Getty Images
Chris Henchy and Grier Henchy Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Dylan McFarland, Dan McFarland and Colin McFarland Getty Images
Mathias Ferrell and Magnus Ferrell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock