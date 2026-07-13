‘The Hawk’ LA premiere red carpet: Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Zoey Deutch and more

By / July 13, 2026

The premiere of Will Ferrell’s new Netflix golf comedy series “The Hawk” was held in Los Angeles on July 9. Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Zoey Deutch and many more stars walked the red carpet for the event. Ahead, see all the celebrities in attendance by scrolling through the gallery.

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Will Ferrell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Molly Shannon at the premiere of
Molly Shannon Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Zoey Deutch at the premiere of
Zoey Deutch Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Luke Wilson at the premiere of
Luke Wilson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Fortune Feimster at the premiere of
Fortune Feimster Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Emily Deschanel at the premiere of
Emily Deschanel Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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David Hornsby at the premiere of
David Hornsby AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

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Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon at the premiere of
Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon Getty Images

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Chris Kattan at the premiere of
Chris Kattan Getty Images

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Chris Parnell at the premiere of
Chris Parnell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Taran Killam at the premiere of
Taran Killam Getty Images

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Loni Love at the premiere of
Loni Love Getty Images

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Jillian Bell at the premiere of
Jillian Bell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Tony Hawk at the premiere of
Tony Hawk Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

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Jimmy Tatro at the premiere of
Jimmy Tatro Getty Images

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Katelyn Tarver at the premiere of
Katelyn Tarver AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

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Gabriel Hogan at the premiere of
Gabriel Hogan Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

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Aida Osman at the premiere of
Aida Osman Getty Images

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Brett Gelman at the premiere of
Brett Gelman Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

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O'Shea Jackson Jr. at the premiere of
O’Shea Jackson Jr. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

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Josh Kelley at the premiere of
Josh Kelley Getty Images

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Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David at the premiere of
Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David Getty Images

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Stella Shannon Chesnut and Molly Shannon at the premiere of
Stella Shannon Chesnut and Molly Shannon Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Harper Steele at the premiere of
Harper Steele Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Stephen Kramer Glickman at the premiere of
Stephen Kramer Glickman Getty Images

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Chris Henchy and Grier Henchy at the premiere of
Chris Henchy and Grier Henchy Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

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Dylan McFarland, Dan McFarland and Colin McFarland at the premiere of
Dylan McFarland, Dan McFarland and Colin McFarland Getty Images

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Mathias Ferrell and Magnus Ferrell at the premiere of
Mathias Ferrell and Magnus Ferrell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro at the premiere of
Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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