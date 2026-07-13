‘The Hawk’ LA premiere red carpet: Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Zoey Deutch and more

The premiere of Will Ferrell’s new Netflix golf comedy series “The Hawk” was held in Los Angeles on July 9. Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Zoey Deutch and many more stars walked the red carpet for the event. Ahead, see all the celebrities in attendance by scrolling through the gallery.

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Will Ferrell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Molly Shannon Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Zoey Deutch Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Luke Wilson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Fortune Feimster Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Emily Deschanel Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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David Hornsby AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

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Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon Getty Images

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Chris Kattan Getty Images

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Chris Parnell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Taran Killam Getty Images

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Loni Love Getty Images

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Jillian Bell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Tony Hawk Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

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Jimmy Tatro Getty Images

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Katelyn Tarver AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

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Gabriel Hogan Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

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Aida Osman Getty Images

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Brett Gelman Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

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O’Shea Jackson Jr. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

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Josh Kelley Getty Images

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Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David Getty Images

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Stella Shannon Chesnut and Molly Shannon Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Harper Steele Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

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Stephen Kramer Glickman Getty Images

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Chris Henchy and Grier Henchy Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

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Dylan McFarland, Dan McFarland and Colin McFarland Getty Images

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Mathias Ferrell and Magnus Ferrell Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock