Inside Trump and David Ellison’s Private Party in Washington

Journalists who cover the White House regularly spend time with senior administration officials, and evening events are part and parcel of the reporting process. On Saturday, much of the Washington press corps is set to attend the black-tie dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association, where Mr. Trump is scheduled to speak.

But it is rare for a national media organization to sponsor an event intended to fete the powerful politicians who are covered by its news division, and rarer still when it has a major transaction pending before the federal government. Invitations to the event, which were distributed by Paramount and listed Mr. Ellison as the host, described the evening as “honoring the Trump White House.”

Several CBS News journalists said they were taken aback by the existence of the dinner. They described consternation within the CBS newsroom over the event’s potential to create a perception of coziness between the news division and the Trump administration. The journalists requested anonymity to share sensitive, private discussions.

Mr. Ellison is the son of Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of the software giant Oracle. Larry Ellison, who did not attend Thursday’s event, has appeared with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office. David Ellison has sat with the president at Ultimate Fighting Championship matches and attended this year’s State of the Union address.