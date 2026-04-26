Pistons letting Tim Hardaway Jr. walk looks even worse in the playoffs

The Detroit Pistons didn’t expect to miss Tim Hardaway Jr. this much. Entering the offseason, they thought they’d be re-signing Malik Beasley, and when that went up in flames, and with Hardaway off the board, they pivoted to land Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade. In retrospect, especially after Saturday’s loss, they would’ve been better off keeping THJ.

Cade Cunningham had a shaky afternoon, shooting 8-of-23 from the field with nine assists and nine turnovers. Ausar Thompson had another big game, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, and three assists. Tobias Harris poured in 23 points, shooting 8-of-16 from the field.

Detroit could’ve used another scoring punch during the regular season, especially from deep, as it averaged 30.6 three-point attempts per game, second-lowest in the league. The team averaged only 10.9 makes, which, again, was the second lowest. Hardaway, who averaged nearly six threes last season with the Pistons, would’ve helped in that category.

You know, having his presence in the playoffs would’ve been pretty nice, too. He’d provide a scoring punch off the bench, help with spacing, and be another established veteran who has played more than six playoff games.

Pistons should wish they still had Tim Hardaway Jr.

In the playoffs, the only teams averaging fewer threes per game than Detroit (29) are Los Angeles (25.3), which is without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, and Toronto (25.3). The Pistons are averaging the fewest makes (8), just one more than the Magic (9), and Orlando’s three-point percentage (27.3%) is slightly worse than Detroit’s (27.6%).

If Hardaway were still in Detroit, it wouldn’t mean that the series would be going in the Pistons’ favor right about now, but with both teams in need of more shooting, he could be a bit of a difference-maker. He’s not afraid to let it fly.

Hardaway, who turned 34 in March, signed a veteran’s minimum deal with the Nuggets, a contract he outplayed. He averaged 13.5 points per game in 80 regular-season contests, shooting a career-high 40.7% from three, earning him a Sixth Man of the Year finalist nod. He has scored in double-digits in two of Denver’s three first-round games against Minnesota, shooting 6-of-12 from deep.

Even if Detroit had done more at the deadline (and that’s a whole different topic), keeping Hardaway would’ve still been a conversation because of how well he’s played with the Nuggets.

It helps that he’s playing with the best passing big of all time in Denver, but THJ would’ve still been a reliable contributor had the Pistons kept him around. They need that more now than ever, as their season is at risk of ending in the first round.