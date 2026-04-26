IPL | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 37th Match, Indian Premier League 2026 Live Cricket Stream, live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, highlights, videos, news, and more in USA & Canada

We are at the halfway stage in IPL 2026 and this is where the business really picks up in terms of qualification. The last thing teams would want is to pin their hopes of going through on basis of other results. To ensure they don’t get into that zone, both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will need a reset heading into this second half of the campaign.

These two teams have had a patchy first half with identical results. Both have played seven, winning just three and losing four. While CSK’s stuttering run has been highlighted enough alongside Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, GT’s results have slipped under the radar. This team is renowned for its consistency despite being only four seasons old.

Titans have made the playoffs three times in four years, winning the tournament once and reaching the final on another occasion. For them to make it to the last four, things will have to change quickly. Barely 40 hours would have passed when they take the field at Chepauk following their morale-sapping loss at the Chinnaswamy stadium despite posting over 200 on the board.

GT are in a muddle at the moment. They have a fantastic top three but questions have always lingered over their middle order. Does that middle order prevent Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill from shifting to a territory that Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings constantly breach? With little turnaround time now, GT have no room to explore and must rely on their existing template.

CSK are probably the team that would go into this fixture with some reinforced confidence. A crushing win over rivals MI at Wankhede would have significantly boosted the squad’s morale, especially following the loss in Hyderabad. CSK would rue losing that game, given they controlled it for a large period. Had that gone their way, it could have been four wins on the trot after kickstarting the campaign with a hat-trick of losses. Safe to say momentum is with CSK but that needs to translate into more positive results. A few things have changed from the time they played their last home fixture. The batting department no longer has the dynamic young Ayush Mhatre. The bowling department took a hit following Khaleel Ahmed’s injury.

CSK will have to continue coping without those two for the rest of the season. Mhatre in particular is a massive miss given Ruturaj Gaikwad’s poor run this season. The batting department relies significantly on Sanju Samson who has smashed two centuries already. CSK would dearly love that middle order to step up. The big question however heading into this fixture remains the same: will he or won’t he?

When: CSK vs GT, IPL 2026, April 26 at 3:30 PM IST

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

What to expect: It’s peak summer now in Chennai. The players will be challenged with this game being a day game. CSK’s spin duo found a bit of help in the last game against KKR and that could well be the case again, especially in the second half of the fixture.

Head to head: CSK 4 – 4 GT

Team Watch

Chennai Super Kings

Injuries/Unavailabilities: As mentioned earlier, the question hangs over MS Dhoni’s participation. Dhoni sprinted around for a while on the eve of the game and also batted in the nets. Phrases like ‘progressing well’ and ‘road to recovery’ were offered by head coach Stephen Fleming a day before the game.

Tactics & Matchups: Akeal Hosein has a very good matchup against Shubman Gill in T20 cricket, conceding only 31 runs off the 29 balls he has bowled to him and dismissing him twice. Thankfully for CSK, Hosein also has a pretty good record against GT’s No.3 Jos Buttler.

Probable XII: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Gujarat Titans

Injuries/Unavailabilities: No new injuries to report from the GT camp.

Tactics & Matchups: GT have several options as a solid matchup against CSK’s in-form opener. Jason Holder, who just made his GT debut in the last game, has dismissed Samson four times in 11 innings. New ball bowlers Mohd. Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have dismissed him a combined 5 times whereas Rashid Khan has conceded at a SR of just 112.03.

Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Did you know:

– No one has picked more wickets than Noor Ahmad in the middle overs since IPL 2025.

– GT’s batters from No.5 to No.8 average the least (17.67) in the IPL since 2025.

– 324.13 & 236.36 – Sanju Samson’s strike rate against short balls in the T20 WC and the ongoing IPL

What they said:

“Nothing but support. He’s a quality player, and a young captain that’s working himself into the role, and he’s doing a good job. I know he’s getting a lot of heat from outside, but within he’s got a lot of support, and he’s very well respected within the side, and that will continue.” – CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on Ruturaj Gaikwad.