Will it come to Utah? – Deseret News

Just a few months after wrapping a massive world tour that included three sold-out shows in Salt Lake City, Benson Boone is heading back out on the road.

This time, though, it seems he’ll be excluding Utah from his high-soaring vocals and flips.

Benson Boone announces ‘Wanted Man’ tour

Just this past fall, Boone, who catapulted to fame with the monster hit “Beautiful Things” in 2024, brought an eventful show celebrating his “American Heart” album to the Delta Center — three times.

The production included red, white and blue heart confetti, pyro, a giant floating chandelier, three outfit changes, a T-shirt cannon shooting out a signed shirt with a cover song to perform and a grand total of seven flips.

Benson Boone performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in Indio, Calif. | Amy Harris, Invision via Associated Press

“This is the only city we’re playing multiple nights in a row,” Boone told his cheering Salt Lake City crowd with a sense of awe and gratitude on the first night. “We’re playing three — you guys sold out three! Come on, that’s ridiculous! I love you guys, thank you so much.”

During the next night’s show, Boone received — and immediately put on — a quilted vest from megafan Chelsea Porter that he wore for the rest of the show (until an outfit change for the encore).

The superstar then jumped off the stage in search of Porter in the crowd and gave her a hug.

The ties between Boone and Utah are strong — the music video for “Beautiful Things” and for “Mr. Electric Blue” were filmed in the state; and his first-ever arena show was at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

The singer also has a home overlooking Utah Lake, per a profile in Rolling Stone magazine.

But now, as Boone prepares to go on his new “Wanted Man” tour, Utah won’t be part of the fun.

The tour, which starts July 7 and extends through early September, has a few repeat cities from the “American Heart” tour — including Denver, Boston, Baltimore, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles.

A few fans on Boone’s Instagram post with the tour dates noted their surprise that Salt Lake City was absent from the list, considering his popularity in the area.

But for the most part, Boone’s upcoming tour is taking on cities in the U.S. he didn’t visit last time. Tour stops include Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Tulsa, Spokane, San Jose, San Antonio, Little Rock and Casper, Wyoming.

So is Benson Boone releasing new music?

Although launching a new tour often comes with new music, Boone has not yet announced a new album. The title of the tour, “Wanted Man,” is a song off of his second album, “American Heart,” which he released last summer.

The album reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.