Iran’s Supreme Leader Says He Dislikes Deal With U.S., but Allowed It

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has distanced himself from the agreement with the United States, and made clear that his negotiators had little room to grant concessions to “the enemy.”

In his first public comments on the deal, in a statement issued late Thursday, Mr. Khamenei said he had assented to the deal but he did not agree with signing it, “as a matter of principle.” He did not elaborate. The agreement grants Iran broad economic benefits while delaying negotiations on its nuclear program for later.

Mr. Khamenei said he had authorized the agreement because Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, had accepted responsibility for it and committed to protect the rights of Iranians and the “resistance front,” likely a reference to the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, which is at war with Israel.

“He has also stated explicitly that if the American side seeks excessive demands, he will not submit to them,” Mr. Khamenei wrote, referring to Mr. Pezeshkian.