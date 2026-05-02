Is Pamela Anderson interested in the ‘Baywatch’ reboot?

Production on the “Baywatch” reboot is well underway, but will one its most iconic lifeguards, Pamela Anderson’s C.J. Parker return?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 24: Pamela Anderson poses inside Pamela Anderson’s “Sonsie Garden” with Shopify on October 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Shopify)

Not very likely, according to reports.

A source close to production said, “Pamela was approached – and she passed. She’s done with that chapter. She’s focused on where she’s going – not where she’s been. That era doesn’t define her anymore.”

The insider added that producers are aiming to introduce a fresh cast and updated storyline to bring the franchise into a new era, rather than relying on original stars for nostalgia-driven appearances.

Portrait of American actresses Nicole Eggert and Pamela Anderson, stars of the tv series ‘Baywatch,’ wearing low-cut red swimsuits, 1992. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)

The original “Baywatch,” which ran from 1989 to 2001, became one of the most-watched television series in the world, launching Anderson and co-stars such as David Hasselhoff (Mitch Buchannon) and Carmen Electra (Lani McKenzie) into international fame and defining a generation of 90s pop culture.

Filming is currently underway in California for the 2026–2027 season of the Fox reboot, which is being developed as a modern reimagining of the original hit show.

Despite the enduring popularity of the franchise, Anderson has previously spoken about stepping away from Hollywood’s image-driven expectations, instead focusing in recent years on personal projects, activism, and selective acting roles.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 28: Pamela Anderson attends “The Naked Gun” New York premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Baywatch universe is continuing to expand with more familiar faces returning to the shoreline. Erika Eleniak is set to reprise her role as Shauni McClain in the upcoming Fox sequel series, marking a nostalgic return to the franchise that helped define 1990s television.

In the new series, Shauni is reintroduced as a former lifeguard who has gone on to become a Santa Monica city councilwoman, before heading back to the beach to take part in the annual Beach Games alongside a new generation of lifeguards.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: In this handout provided by the Paramount Pictures, Erika Eleniak arrives as Paramount Pictures presents the first ever Baywatch SloMo Marathon at Microsoft Square on April 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alex J. Berliner/ABImages/Paramount Pictures via Getty Images)

The “Baywatch” revival also features Stephen Amell in a leading role, alongside a new ensemble cast including Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader and Noah Beck – as well as influencer Livvy Dunne featuring in a supporting role as a junior lifeguard.

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