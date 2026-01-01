‘It’s Not Like That’ Review: Scott Foley Drama Works Well

Following the success of its faith-based successes “The Chosen” and “House of David,” Amazon Prime is expanding in the genre with “It’s Not Like That,” from creators Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson. The intricate family drama uses Christianity as a pillar, but extends outward to explore the sticky nuances and unexpected circumstances that arise amid major life changes. A thoughtful show about parenting, friendship and love, “It’s Not Like That” is a breath of fresh air without feeling like religious propaganda.

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Set in Atlanta, the eight-episode season begins on the first day of school. However, this year looks very different for Grace Community Church pastor Malcolm (a perfectly cast Scott Foley) and his three children, teenage Flora (Leven Miranda), middle schooler Penelope (Cassidy Paul) and culinary wizkid Justin (Cary Christopher). Malcolm’s wife, Jenny (Tyner Rushing), has recently died, and everyone is struggling to get used to a new normal. Across the street, Jenny’s best friend, Lori (Erinn Hayes), is also trying to find her footing. Shortly after Jenny’s passing, her husband, David (J. R. Ramirez), filed for divorce, leaving her and her kids, high school wrestler Merritt (Caleb Baumann) and tween Casey (Liv Lindell), reeling.

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Though the kids set out on their first day with little fanfare, Malcolm and Lori find themselves in tears in their respective cars. As the pair navigates this new chapter, they are drawn to one another, deepening their bond. Steady and calm, Malcolm is often the voice of reason, even when his own children, Flora in particular, lash out. Lori is the more emotional and jumbled of the pair, but she provides him a sense of familiarity and comfort that he begins to yearn for as the show progresses. As Malcolm and Lori lean on each other for caregiving, grief and dating advice, they must also confront their own burgeoning romantic feelings. Things are made even stickier because David is still an active parent, and a friend to Malcolm.

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“It’s Not Like That” doesn’t focus solely on the adults, and doesn’t shy away from revealing how the show’s children and teenagers experience grief. Justin is being bullied at school, but doesn’t want to burden his father. Despite being lifelong besties, something has fractured between Penelope and Casey. Meanwhile, Merritt is shattered about his parents’ divorce, and his coping mechanisms as he deals with his pain and anger are extremely destructive. Finally, there is Flora, who gets real regarding the pressures she feels as a preacher’s kid grieving the death of her mother while having the responsibilities and expectations of an eldest daughter.

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While the will-they-won’t-they of Lori and Malcolm works well due to Foley and Hayes’ chemistry, the storylines surrounding parenting are what’s most captivating here. Both adults display patience and level-headedness as they guide their kids through this new chapter, without forcing them to ignore or cover up any expressed anguish or pain. When Flora refuses to attend church, Malcolm doesn’t push her. Instead, she is allowed to pilot her own relationship with God. Moreover, as the tension between Penelope and Casey reaches a boiling point, Lori and Malcolm let the girls sort things out for themselves.

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“It’s Not Like That” is neither preachy nor exclusionary, unlike many faith-based series and films. Instead, Christianity is a guiding light for the characters. Yet they don’t thrust their beliefs on others. Additionally, none of the themes presented here feel atypical to anyone who has been forced to face devastating life events, no matter what they personally believe. And since David is a recovering alcoholic, Merritt and Flora are teens with hormones and emotions and one of Malcolm’s best friends is an imam, discussions around alcohol, sex and other religions are prominent. Life can be tumultuous for believers and non-believers alike, and the show does a good job acknowledging that. This show isn’t “7th Heaven,” and for that we should all be grateful.

All eight episodes of “It’s Not Like That” premiere on May 15 on Prime Video.