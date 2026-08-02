It’s Official: General Hospital’s Jason Is Out! So What Now?

If we’re being honest, we saw Jason’s next move on General Hospital coming from a mile away: Even if Sonny, clearly, didn’t! Jason’s longtime friend, mentor and boss called him to his side on Friday, determined to get his piers back from Sidwell. With the villain behind bars, his assets were going up for sale, and Sonny had a plan for Ric and Jason to help him get back what was his.

Jason, though, had… other ideas. He was, he told Sonny, out. He wouldn’t be working for him anymore. And while we mostly expected it, based on everything Steve Burton has warned us about Jason’s new direction, it was still a bit of a shock. Jason’s been a part of the mob life for decades, and now? Well, now what?

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GH jason and sonny talk GENERAL HOSPITAL – “Episode 15916” – “General Hospital” airs Monday – Friday, on ABC (check local listings). (Disney/Christine Bartolucci) MAURICE BENARD, STEVE BURTON

We know he wants to spend more time with Danny, and we’re guessing he’s shaken enough that he doesn’t want to risk anything happening to him again. Danny’s lost his dad too many times to be remotely healthy for his mental and emotional wellbeing. Plus, his mom’s gone. But what is Jason if he’s not a mob enforcer (or boss).

Would he go back to medical school to follow in his dad’s footsteps like he was originally planning? He’s not, no offense, a bright-eyed, bushy-tailed twenty-year old anymore, with his whole life ahead of him. Will he spend more time with the Quartermaines? They could probably use some help fending Drew off now that Jason’s black sheep brother has declared war on the family.

Maybe he’ll open a nice coffee shop somewhere, or take over a bar. Those things do well in Port Charles! Honestly, Jason doesn’t really need to work at all, we imagine, since he can always count on his family to have his back. So whatever his professional future is, we know two things: One, he’s spending time with Danny. And two, he’s already planning to go full steam ahead with romancing Britt.

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And honestly, that second part may end keeping him pretty darn occupied for the foreseeable future. Because if hallucination Peter can wear down Anna’s resistance, the former PCPD commissioner is going to be gunning for Britt — literally! And when that happens, she could definitely use a former mob enforcer and all around tough guy by her side!

What are your thoughts? What’s next for Jason now that he’s out of the mob? Will this stick or do you think he’s going to go back?

Check out Jason’s evolution through the years in our photo gallery below.