Dominik Mysterio reveals how his real-life wife handles his WWE romance with Liv Morgan

As part of one of WWE’s longest on-screen relationships, Dominik Mysterio walks one of the finer lines in professional wrestling.

The son of the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has been romantically involved in a fictional storyline with someone on the women’s roster since he first joined The Judgment Day faction in September 2022. At that time, it was the current Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, before Mysterio and company turned on Ripley two years later and welcomed Liv Morgan into the stable. Morgan and Mysterio have been linked in WWE storylines ever since.

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Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Mysterio discussed the balance of juggling his TV relationship with the one he shares with his real-life wife, Marie, whom he met in eighth grade.

“My real wife is a saint of a woman. Shout out to Marie,” Mysterio told Uncrowned. “She’s been my rock since I was 14, man, [since] 2011. Without her, I genuinely believe I would not be in the place that I am right now, because I don’t know if I’d be alive. Let’s just put it that way. She’s my rock, man. Love her to death.

“What really helps us when it comes to my relationship, being here at home and how I handle my work life, we communicate. That’s our key, man. We communicate whenever everything is about to happen, or anything is going to happen. I give her a heads-up. I’ll call her and be like, ‘Hey, honey, don’t tune in. This is what’s going to go down.’ She’s like, ‘OK, thanks for the heads-up. I don’t mind. I’ll check it out.’ Then after the show she’ll always text me, like, ‘Hey, good job. You guys killed it.'”

“Something happened where I think I had just kissed Liv [on WWE TV], and my wife texted me, ‘Dude, we found a massive tarantula in our garage,'” Mysterio added. “She’s the best, man. I don’t know how else I could put her over. She’s the best, and I wouldn’t be here without her.”

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Mysterio and Morgan have seen their on-screen relationship cool down in recent months, at least in terms of on-screen affection. The pair are still seen together regularly in segments or ringside for each other’s matches.

Ultimately, having the dueling relationships in Mysterio’s life hasn’t been a problem, he said, primarily thanks to how supportive his wife has been. Mysterio said Marie hasn’t viewed any of the segments or moments with Morgan as anything that crosses a line.

It’s as simple as understanding professional wrestling for what it is, said Mysterio.

“I don’t come home and I’m ‘Dirty Dom.’ I come home and I’m Dominik,” Mysterio said. “I’m a caring, loving husband, or at least I try to be. Then, when I’m on the road, I don’t bring that work stuff home. She understands that one of the best examples is — someone asks in one of our families, ‘Oh, is it real?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, did Frodo actually take the ring to Mordor?’ That s***’s not real either. You’re just watching television. It’s not real. It’s acting. It’s fake. Enjoy the entertainment.

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“My wife does such a good job of understanding that it is entertainment, and I’m doing my job and providing. When I come home, it’s time for her.”

Although Mysterio has been attached to female performers in WWE for longer than he’s been a solo act, don’t expect Marie ever to turn up. Mysterio noted that Marie is completely content with staying behind the scenes.

Mysterio and Morgan both compete this weekend at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Morgan, the current Women’s World Champion, defends her title against Iyo Sky on Night 1 (Saturday, Aug. 1), while Mysterio takes on Danhausen in a “Human Monies on a Pole” match the following day.