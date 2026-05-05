James Murdoch’s Company Said to Be in Talks to Acquire Most of Vox Media

Lupa Systems, the company controlled by the media scion James Murdoch, is in talks to acquire major parts of Vox Media, the parent company of New York magazine and a podcast network with prominent hosts like Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.

Vox Media has been weighing its future for months, including a sale of all or parts of its business. The sale process has drawn multiple potential suitors, including the media company Versant, and it is still possible Vox Media will sell to another acquirer, take on investment or decide not to sell.

A deal for the company would elevate Mr. Murdoch’s Lupa Systems as a player in U.S. media. The company has a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, the parent company of the Tribeca Film Festival, and it has financially backed Bodhi Tree Systems, one of India’s biggest media investors. Quadrivium, the foundation that Mr. Murdoch founded with his wife, Kathryn, has backed The 19th, a nonprofit newsroom focused on gender and politics, and The Bulwark, a so-called “Never Trump” digital media company.

But in the United States, Mr. Murdoch has not been an owner in the news industry, the business that helped make his father, Rupert Murdoch, a billionaire mogul with global influence. The younger Mr. Murdoch is flush with cash after the sale of parts of his family’s media business to Disney and a $3.3 billion settlement with his family that secured control of the family’s trust, which includes Fox News and The Wall Street Journal, in the hands of his father and his brother, Lachlan.