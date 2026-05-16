Jamie Carragher slams ’embarrassing’ Liverpool star’s antics in dreadful Aston Villa defeat

Jamie Carragher gave a brutal verdict on one of Liverpool’s flops during the wretched 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa which has piled the pressure back on Arne Slot

Alexis Mac Allister threw himself to the floor (Image: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has slammed Alexis Mac Allister, branding the Liverpool midfielder’s behaviour as “embarrassing”.

The former Reds defender was critical of the Argentine after an incident involving Ezri Konsa just before Aston Villa’s third goal. Mac Allister ended up on the ground following an off-the-ball clash with the England defender. The 27-year-old appeared to strike the centre-back, prompting Konsa to respond by grabbing him by the shirt and lifting it towards his face, before Mac Allister collapsed to the ground.

The incident was reviewed and cleared, with referee Chris Kavanagh opting not to take any action against the Villa defender. Play was halted while Mac Allister remained grounded, with head coach Arne Slot gesturing towards the area, urging the Liverpool midfielder to get back to his feet.

The Argentine could have given a penalty away minutes later had Ollie Watkins not scored (Image: Shaun Botterill, Getty Images)

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Upon reviewing the replay, Carragher exclaimed: “Oh. Honest to God. Honest to God. He goes down every game Mac Allister with something round his ankle normally not like that.

“It’s embarrassing. Just get up. Honestly. It would be embarrassing if they sent Konsa off for that.

“Mac Allister must know: we all look at the replays. We can all see what Konsa has done. He knows he can’t get away with it.”

The Argentine put in another miserable performance at Villa Park (Image: DARREN STAPLES, AFP via Getty Images)

The resulting corner led to Liverpool falling two goals behind, as the initial shot from outside the box was saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgian goalkeeper made another save on the rebound, but Watkins was on hand to bundle the ball home.

Things took a turn for the worse for Liverpool in the dying minutes when John McGinn netted a stunning curler into the top corner. This win for Unai Emery’s men secured their Champions League spot, while the Reds now face a must-win against Brentford on the season’s final day, hoping that Bournemouth falter in the process.

Virgil van Dijk managed to cut the deficit with his second goal of the game, but it was a demoralising evening for Liverpool’s under-fire head coach.

Carragher weighed in, saying: “Far too many weak, physically, mentally, players, he’s the man that is going to be asked to fix it Arne Slot. This result does nothing for the feeling of supporters about his position now.”