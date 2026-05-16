Tiger Woods spotted arriving in Palm Beach after Switzerland treatment

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It appears that Tiger Woods’ treatment overseas is over.

The 15-time major champion was spotted getting off his private plane Wednesday afternoon at Palm Beach International Airport after staying in Switzerland for several weeks.

Woods, with facial hair, donned a black long sleeve and hat with sunglasses, gray shorts and black shoes, while still wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg. He was also joined by a dog on the flight.

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Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on March 27 after getting into a car crash. Authorities said Woods appeared lethargic and found hydrocodone pills on him, although he did blow “triple-zeroes” on a Breathalyzer.

Woods was granted permission on April 1 to travel out of the country “to enter into comprehensive inpatient treatment.”

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,” Woods said in a statement .

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Woods has pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge but announced several days after the wreck he would “seek treatment.” At the scene of the crash, he said he was “hoping to” play in the Masters, but his treatment put his eventual return to the course on hold.

JACK NICKLAUS AND GARY PLAYER RALLY BEHIND TIGER WOODS AS HE SEEKS TREATMENT AFTER DUI ARREST

Woods has been on the course since the 2024 Open Championship — this weekend’s PGA Championship marks his sixth consecutive missed major.

The arrest was Woods’ second in under a decade, having also been handcuffed after being found asleep behind the wheel in Florida in the early hours of the day.

Woods previously told law enforcement prior to the field sobriety tests that he underwent seven back surgeries and “over 20 operations on his leg.” He told law enforcement that “I take a few” prescription medications. In 2021, he got into a wreck that resulted in serious leg injuries that kept him off the golf course for the entire year.

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A judge recently ruled that Florida prosecutors can acquire Woods’ prescription drug records from Jan. 1 through March 27.

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