Jamie Foxx recalls bizarre moment he thought he was cloned

I’ve always believed celebrities have a funny way of telling the truth, or at least their truth with a smile. Like, they’ll drop something wild, laugh it off, and suddenly everyone’s unsure if it was a joke or a low-key revelation. A little wink, a little giggle, and boom … message delivered.

Jamie Foxx recently opened up about his 2023 health scare, that hospital moment that had everyone worried, and things took a turn that felt straight out of a late-night conspiracy thread. While recovering, Foxx admitted he was scrolling through his phone trying to make sense of what was happening. “I snuck my phone to see what people were saying while I was in the hospital because I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke,” he said.

Fair enough. But then … it escalated. And in Hollywood, with reason. “The clone s*** is what threw me off.”* Foxx went on to explain that the online chatter about him being cloned actually got to him. “When they said I was a clone, that threw me. That made me flip in the hospital,” he admitted. Imagine trying to recover, and the internet is out there, saying you’ve been replaced. I’d spiral too. Then he said it: “That’s it, these motherf****s are trying to clone me, I didn’t have a stroke.”

But here’s where things get… weirdly on-brand for the internet. Foxx recalled: “When I was laying there, I saw me walking in the room… but I’m white. White me.” The celebrity cloning conversation has been around for decades. Conspiracy spaces, especially on Reddit, have long claimed that when a celebrity’s “contract is up” (read: usefulness, influence, or control), they’re either replaced, replicated, or “repackaged”. Some even tie this narrative to films like “They Cloned Tyrone”, which Foxx himself starred in, a story about a secret government cloning operation targeting Black communities.