Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves And Jim Carrey Teamed Up For A Sci-Fi Thriller On Netflix

If dystopian cinema is your favorite kind of movie, then you need to put The Bad Batch on your Netflix watch list. This 2016 sci-fi thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat as you watch Suki Waterhouse fend for her life while some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers make special appearances. Starring Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, and Jim Carrey, The Bad Batch will take you on a mind-bending journey through a desert wasteland where survival becomes a primal instinct.

The movie’s premise centers around Arlen, portrayed by Suki Waterhouse, a young woman banished to a barren desert beyond Texas. This desolate land serves as a dumping ground for society’s undesirables, also called “the bad batch.” American laws and citizenship no longer apply here, where anarchy and cannibalism reign supreme.

Arlen’s harrowing journey in The Bad Batch begins when she’s captured by a group of cannibals and narrowly escapes their clutches, though she loses her arm and leg in the process. Next, her path leads her to Comfort, an eccentric settlement led by a charismatic figure played by Keanu Reeves. However, survival in this unforgiving terrain comes at a price, and Arlen finds herself entangled in a web of moral ambiguity, alliances, and unexpected connections.

The Bad Batch boasts an ensemble cast from some of Hollywood’s most famous and most unusual actors, who have the ability to add layers of complexity to the characters. From Jason Momoa’s fierce portrayal of the cannibal leader, Miami Man, to Jim Carrey’s unexpected role as a mute hermit, the cast delivers performances that immerse audiences in this bleak world.

Jason Momoa and Suki Waterhouse in The Bad Batch (2016)

Keanu Reeves’ enigmatic character as a cult leader adds an aura of mystery and intrigue, while Diego Luna’s uncredited cameo serves as a satisfying Easter egg for fans to discover.

The Bad Batch’s production was a collaboration between Annapurna Pictures and Vice Films, with a modest budget of $6 million. Principal photography commenced in Los Angeles in April 2015, with additional scenes shot in Niland and Bombay Beach, California. The filmmakers masterfully transformed these locations into the post-apocalyptic landscape that serves as the backdrop for Arlen’s struggle for survival.

Jason Momoa in The Bad Batch (2016)

Primarily distributed at film festivals and available for streaming on Netflix, The Bad Batch received a limited theatrical release, which generated just over $ 200,000. The film made its world premiere at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival, where it competed for the prestigious Golden Lion and won the Special Jury Prize.

However, upon wider release, critics’ opinions on The Bad Batch were mixed. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 46 percent approval rating, with praise for its distinctive visuals and soundscape, but criticism for its pacing and narrative.

Guy Lodge of Variety appreciated The Bad Batch’s visual and auditory elements but found fault with its pacing, suggesting it was “too thinly written and self-indulgent.” On the other hand, David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter acknowledged the film’s occasional drag but praised its overall captivating nature, acknowledging that it “keeps you watching.”

Jim Carrey in The Bad Batch (2016)

Beneath its gritty surface, The Bad Batch delves into themes of survival, morality, and human connection. The movie challenges viewers to question societal norms and the lengths one would go to survive in a lawless world. The relationships that form in this bleak landscape are as unexpected as they are touching, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit even in the direst circumstances.

In a cinematic landscape often saturated with familiar stories, The Bad Batch dares to be different. Ana Lily Amirpour’s directorial vision and the committed performances of the cast paint a vivid picture of a world where societal norms have crumbled, leaving behind a harsh terrain where survival becomes the ultimate prize. Whether you’re drawn in by its enigmatic characters, its mesmerizing visuals, or its exploration of the human condition, The Bad Batch is a journey worth taking.