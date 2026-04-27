Jauan Jennings, Veteran WRs Emerge as Vikings Options After Greenard Trade

The Vikings’ decision to trade Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles opened more than $12 million in cap space for the 2026-27 season. They did not select a wide receiver at this year’s NFL Draft, so they now have some resources to pursue a potential option in free agency. Former 49ers veteran Jauan Jennings headlines a list of realistic options still available.

Last year’s third-round pick, Tai Felton, struggled to make an impact as a rookie with just three receptions for 25 yards on the season. The Vikings lost Jalen Nailor in free agency, so a veteran wide receiver would be an intelligent way to use their new freed-up cap space.

Jennings has more than 200 receptions and 2,500 yards in his five-year NFL career, but he had just 55 catches for 643 yards last season. He will turn 29 in July, and he could be a buy-low candidate for the Vikings. He’s listed at 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, and could provide Minnesota with a big body target in the red zone. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis mentioned Jennings in a post-draft story as a potential option for the Vikings.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) takes a selfie after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If Minnesota wants to go in a different direction, there are still plenty of free-agent receivers available. Deebo Samuel is looking for a new team after playing last season with the Commanders. Despite an injury-prone tag from some, he has played more than 15 games in three straight seasons. He recently turned 30, and he would bring a versatile skillset to Minnesota’s receiver room.

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders player Deebo Samuel Sr. in attendance of the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Panthers, Commanders and Bills receiver Curtis Samuel could also make sense as a low-cost option. He had just 81 yards in six games with Buffalo, but he dealt with injuries throughout the year. He has more than 3,500 receiving yards in his career, and he’s still just 29 years old.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) runs during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

If Minnesota wanted to stick with a more experienced option, Keenan Allen is still looking for a new team. The last time he had fewer than 700 yards in a season, the Chargers played in San Diego. He recently turned 33, but he proved that he still has plenty left in the tank last season. He could be exactly what the Vikings are looking for alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison next season.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Greenard’s trade return seemed low to some, but it now gives Minnesota the opportunity to make a splash. If they’re able to add Jennings or another proven option at receiver, it would help lighten the blow of losing a premier pass rusher.