Preview: Cagliari vs Atalanta BC – prediction, team news, lineups

Following a dramatic cup exit last time out, Atalanta BC must respond with a Serie A win in Cagliari, as their quest for European qualification resumes on Monday.

Having missed out on the Coppa Italia final in agonising circumstances, La Dea will now visit a team still fighting for top-flight survival.

Match preview

Level after the first leg at Stadio Olimpico, Atalanta and Lazio concluded their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday evening, when the pair clashed again in Bergamo.

Aware that the second-leg winner would meet Inter Milan in next month’s final, Raffaele Palladino’s men were heading for a 3-2 aggregate defeat after their visitors struck first in the 84th minute.

Delivering once again, cup specialist Marco Pasalic quickly netted a late leveller, sending the tie into extra time; however, several players then failed to convert as the hosts lost 2-1 in a penalty shootout.

It has been a tough week for fans of the Bergamaschi, as their last chance to gain a place in next season’s Champions League surely faded last time out in Serie A.

Slipping nine points behind Italy’s top four, they settled for a 1-1 draw with fellow contenders Roma, and only after Marco Carnesecchi made several big saves to preserve a point.

That did at least continue an impressive run of results on the road, as Atalanta have now lost just one of their last nine away fixtures in the league – a record only matched by both Inter and Como.

Given they have also won on five of their last six visits to Sardinia, Palladino will expect his side to get right back on track in Cagliari.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Including December’s reverse fixture – in which Gianluca Scamacca’s brace decided matters – Cagliari have lost seven of the last 10 league meetings between these two clubs.

Another defeat could prove costly, as the Sardinian side are under serious pressure to stay clear of the relegation places.

Nearing the end of Fabio Pisacane’s first campaign as a senior head coach, his team still have a cushion to the drop zone, but recent results have dragged them ever closer to danger.

After a run of three consecutive wins – against Juventus, Fiorentina and Hellas Verona – Cagliari have since won just one of their last 10 matches; crucially, that sole success came against survival rivals Cremonese.

Their most recent defeat was wholly expected, as champions-elect Inter ultimately strode to a 3-0 win last week, despite Pisacane’s side holding out for 50 minutes at San Siro.

That left the Rossoblu five points above the bottom three with five games remaining, so Serie A safety is not guaranteed yet.

Cagliari Serie A form:

L L L L W L

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

D D W W L D

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

L W W L D L

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Towards the end of a busy season – and after playing for 120 minutes last time out – Palladino may decide to refresh his Atalanta XI, potentially bringing in Scamacca for top scorer Nikola Krstovic.

Pasalic, Giacomo Raspadori and ex-Cagliari man Raoul Bellanova are among several others pushing to start in La Dea’s familiar 3-4-2-1 formation.

Swedish defender Isak Hien could be cleared to return, but wing-back Lorenzo Bernasconi suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday night and will not make the long trip down south.

Meanwhile, Cagliari must do without long-term absentees Mattia Felici and Riyad Idrissi, plus veteran striker Leonardo Pavoletti and midfielder Luca Mazzitelli.

Atalanta-owned winger Marco Palestra has made a major impact at the club, and several big clubs are tracking the new Italy international – he will start on the Rossoblu’s right flank.

Sebastiano Esposito is the hosts’ top scorer with six league goals; either Gennaro Borrelli or Semih Kilicsoy should partner the Inter loanee up front.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Ze Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez; Palestra, Folorunsho, Gaetano, Adopo, Obert; Esposito, Borrelli

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Raspadori; Scamacca

We say: Cagliari 1-2 Atalanta BC

Although Atalanta have sustained some big blows in recent weeks, they still have a strong squad that can defeat an ailing Cagliari side.

Still threatened by demotion, the Rossoblu are simply hoping to limp over the line, but another defeat to La Dea will leave them in danger.

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