Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Post Message on Son’s 5th Birthday

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are showing their love for their son, Cruz Cauchi, in honor of his 5th birthday. The co-parents and exes individually celebrated their son’s birthday amidst their divorce, posting the sweetest tributes to their sweet son.

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Jax, an alum of The Valley, took to Instagram on Cruz’s birthday on April 12, where he posted so many photos of himself and his little one. In the photos, Cruz can be seen hanging on Jax’s back in a swimming pool, laughing at him, and smiling for so many individual snapshots. “I can’t believe you’re already five. You have brought more love and laughter and meaning to my life than you can ever possibly imagine, especially these past two years,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “Every time we are together, it’s the best part of my life.”

“Being your dad is the greatest gift I have ever had. I am beyond proud of you – your strength, your big heart, and the way you see the world amazes me every single day. You want me to be better every day,” the Vanderpump Rules alum continued. “I will always be here for you, protecting, guiding you, and loving you more than anything in the world. Happy birthday, buddy. Let’s have the best day ever!”

Jax also took to his Instagram Story on Cruz’s birthday, where he posted photos from their super special day together. In the snapshots, the father-son duo can be seen looking at sea animals while hanging out at the aquarium together before they grabbed a bite to eat.

“Best day with my best bud,” he wrote over one photo. “My five-year-old,” he added, over the other.

Brittany Cartwright shares a look at son Cruz’s 5th birthday party

Brittany took to Instagram on April 12, where she also posted her own tribute to Cruz. The mom of one and The Valley cast member posted so many photos of Cruz that she took over the years, including some super recent photos from his farm-themed birthday party. Brittany transformed her backyard into a country oasis reminiscent of her Kentucky roots, where guests played in a ball pit, jumped in a bouncy house, and feasted on food.

She then took to the caption of the post, where she opened up about her pride for her son. “Mommy loves you so much, and I am so proud of you every single day! You are pure magic and light up everyone’s life that knows you,” she noted. “You are so beautiful, so smart, so talented, so unique, and soooooo wonderful!! I am beyond blessed to be your mommy. I can’t believe how fast time flies. You make me a better and happier person every single day. I love you so much Cruz!”

RELATED: Details on Brittany Cartwright’s Dating Life & Divorce From Jax Taylor on The Valley Season 3

Brittany Cartwright opens up about co-parenting with Jax Taylor

Brittany and Jax’s posts come on the heels of Brittany opening up about her current co-parenting situation with Jax. The mom of one appeared on The Valley After Show after The Valley Season 3, Episode 2, where she admitted that co-parenting with Jax “literally depends on the day.” “Some days are good and just fine,” she explained. “Other days are just the same.”

Brittany admitted that she hasn’t been to Jax’s new place yet, but they do keep in touch. “But I make him send me videos before I let Cruz go over there,” she noted. “And he does have, like, a nice room and a nice playroom for Cruz. And he comes over to my house sometimes, and I’ve caught him taking some toys out of my house to take over there. And I’m just like, ‘Just buy your own.’ But whatever; it’s for my son, so I don’t care. But he’s definitely trying when it comes to that.”

RELATED: Jax Taylor Shares That He Recently Moved Out of His Townhouse: “New Chapter” (PHOTO)

Get more updates on Jax’s life as a dad of one following his exit from The Valley.