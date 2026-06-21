Jaxon Willits, OU baseball SS, MLB Draft prospect, Eli’s brother, Reggie’s son

June 21, 2026, 1:07 p.m. CT

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 20: Jaxon Willits #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up prior to the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Charles Schwab Field on June 20, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) Jay Biggerstaff, Getty Images

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) celebrates after hitting a double against the Georgia Bulldogs during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Dylan Widger, Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jun 15, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) hits a home run against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images Steven Branscombe, Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Jun 15, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images Steven Branscombe, Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) hits a two-run home run against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Dylan Widger/Imagn Images

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Dylan Widger/Imagn Images

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) runs the bases after hitting two-run home run against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Dylan Widger/Imagn Images

Jun 15, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) reacts after stepping on the plate after hitting a home run as Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) looks on during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images Steven Branscombe, Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center fielder Jason Walk (1) and shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) celebrate after a two-run home run by Willits against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Dylan Widger/Imagn Images

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) singles against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images Steven Branscombe, Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) runs bases against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images Steven Branscombe, Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) throws to first for an out against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Dylan Widger, Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) tosses to second baseman Kyle Branch (6) to start a double play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images Steven Branscombe, Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) scores on a two-run single by right fielder Dasan Harris (not pictured) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Dylan Widger, Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) and second baseman Kyle Branch (6) celebrate after a double play to end the eighth inning against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Dylan Widger, Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) and left fielder Brendan Brock (10) celebrate after both score on a two-run single by right fielder Dasan Harris (not pictured) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images Dylan Widger, Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Oklahoma Sooners Jaxon Willits (7) makes a catch against Kansas Jayhawks during the NCAA Lawrence Super Regional game at Hoglund Ballpark on June 6, 2026. Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (7) flies out in the second inning of a college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kimrey Family Stadium in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (7) tags out Arizona State Sun Devils infielder PJ Moutzouridis (10) in the fifth inning of a college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kimrey Family Stadium in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (7) throws over Oklahoma State Cowboys infielder Brock Thompson (1) for a doouble play in the fifth inning of a Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, April 14, 2026. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (7) throws to first for an out in the fifth inning of a Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, April 14, 2026. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (7) tags out Arizona State Sun Devils infielder PJ Moutzouridis (10) at second base oin in the second inning during a college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kimrey Family Stadium in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (7) throws to first for an out in the fourth inning of a college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kimrey Family Stadium in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (7) tags out Arizona State Sun Devils infielder PJ Moutzouridis (10) at second base oin in the second inning during a college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kimrey Family Stadium in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (7) flies out in the second inning of a college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kimrey Family Stadium in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (7) fields the ball in the fourth inning of a college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kimrey Family Stadium in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Fort Cobb-Broxton’s Jaxon Willits (2) celebrates during the Class B boys basketball state championship game Saturday at State Fair Arena. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Ft. Cobb-Broxton’s Jaxon Willits (2) goes for a lay up in front of Michael Haag (1) and Caleb Meschberger (24) during Class B boys state basketball championship game between Fort Cobb-Broxton and Calumet at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, Saturday, March 4, 2023. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Fort Cobb-Broxton’s Jaxon Willits celebrates after Fort Cobb-Broxton scored a run during the Class A baseball state championship game between Fort-Cobb Broxton and Wister at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 8, 2021. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Fort Cobb-Broxton’s Jaxon Willits fields a ball during the Class B state baseball championship game between Roff and Fort Cobb-Broxton at Shawnee High School in Shawnee, Okla., Monday, May, 9, 2022. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Ft. Cobb-Broxton’s Jaxon Willits celebrates a score during the Class B state baseball championship game between Ft. Cobb-Broxton and Roff at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Okla., Monday, May, 8, 2023. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Fort Cobb-Broxton’s Jaxon Willits runs after a hit run during the Class A baseball state championship game between Fort-Cobb Broxton and Wister at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May 8, 2021. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma’s Jaxon Willits (77) fields a ground ball during the college Bedlam baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State University Cowboys in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma’s Jaxon Willits (77) turns a double as Oklahoma State’s Aidan Meola (2) slides into second during the college Bedlam baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State University Cowboys in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma infielder Jaxon Willits (77) tags out a runner at second base before throwing to first base during an NCAA baseball game between Oklahoma (OU) and Dallas Baptist (DBU) in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma infielder Jaxon Willits (77) tags out a runner at second base before throwing to first base during an NCAA baseball game between Oklahoma (OU) and Dallas Baptist (DBU) in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma infielder Jaxon Willits (77) fields the ball in the second inning of a Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 6, 2024. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

The ball gets past Oklahoma infielder Jaxon Willits (77) in the second inning of a Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 6, 2024. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

May 31, 2024; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners outfielder Bryce Madron (12) and infielder Jaxon Willits (77) celebrate after a home run by Bryce Madron during the third inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Oklahoma Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

Jun 3, 2024; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners infielder Jaxon Willits (77) hits during the first inning of an NCAA Division I Baseball Championship game between the UConn Huskies and the Oklahoma Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports Alonzo Adams, Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s Jaxon Willits (7) slides safe into second as Lehigh’s Raffaele Rogers (15) places the tag during the college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and Lehigh at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla., Friday, Feb., 14, 2025. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma’s Jaxon Willits (7) throws to first base for an out during the college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla., Thursday, April, 3, 2025. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma infielder Jaxon Willits (7) slides to second base past Oklahoma State infielder Brock Thompson (1) in the fourth inning of a college Bedlam baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma infielder Jaxon Willits (7) fields the ball in the fifth inning of a college Bedlam baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN