Jaxon Willits, OU baseball SS, MLB Draft prospect, Eli’s brother, Reggie’s son

By / June 22, 2026

June 21, 2026, 1:07 p.m. CT

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 20: Jaxon Willits #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up prior to the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Charles Schwab Field on June 20, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 20: Jaxon Willits #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up prior to the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Charles Schwab Field on June 20, 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Jay Biggerstaff, Getty Images

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