2026 MCWS finals: Will Oklahoma’s win or UNC’s loss carry more of an emotional impact in Game 2?

OMAHA, Neb. — The contrasting emotional sides of playing on college baseball’s biggest stage were on simultaneous display so many times during Saturday’s opening game of the best-of-three Men’s College World Series finals. That airy feeling of being able to do no wrong, rubbing up against that awareness that your baseball fortunes are beginning to spiral out of your control.

The last of those moments was perhaps the most telling. The play itself was inconsequential. The story it told was not.

Top of the eighth. Oklahoma outfielder Dasan Harris drove a hard grounder. North Carolina’s Gavin Gallaher, who just 48 hours earlier was named the best defensive second baseman in the nation, dove for the ball but the leather was an inch too short. As the ball rolled into the outfield for a base hit, Gallaher slammed his fist into the lip of grass. It was just the last in a series of Tar Heel defensive hiccups, including a three-way short outfield crash that left Gallaher flat on his back next to the baseball that landed on the turf untouched. As both plays took place, there was a visual contrast on clear display for the 24,707 at Charles Schwab Field. In their dugout, the Sooners were dancing, some sort of tight-circle arm-locked gyration. In their bullpen, their grey-and-crimson-wearing pitchers were conducting a routine of mound-climbing conga line of high-fives.

UNC pitcher Jason DeCaro and catcher Colin Hynek following Oklahoma’s two-run first inning. Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

By the time the evening fell with the arriving rain, there were no questions about the eventual outcome, a 9-3 win for Oklahoma. But there were so many questions about the overnight emotional impact of that result, and not just for the losing team.

“Really proud of our team and what they did,” said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson as he sat alongside catcher Deiten Lachance, who blasted two homers, and freshman pitcher Cord Rager, who survived a shaky opening inning to earn the win. Later, he went full country music revival.

“It’s been really fun to watch. They play with so much passion. I always talk about David Allen Coe. ‘The Ride.’ Can you make people cry when you play and sing? Or you go to church and feel the presence of God in there when they’re playing, man? You can feel that when they’re getting accurate. You can feel it. That’s a beautiful thing.”

After surrendering a two-run homer by Lachance to start the game, UNC answered with a textbook Diamond Heel four-hit, three-run clinic to take a 3-2 advantage. Then, it was all prayers from the Heels. That proved to be their last lead in a game that saw one official error, but multiple unofficial ones. As the game began slipping away, the concern for Scott Forbes and the UNC coaching staff shifted from trying to rally on Saturday’s scoreboard in lieu of focusing on mentally rallying in time for Sunday afternoon’s Game 2.

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As soon as his team had filed into the locker room, he addressed it.

“It’s a weekend series,” he said in the media room, moments later. “I just talked to them, I said that you’ve got to forget this one just like we forget all of them, wins or losses. That’s being process oriented. Don’t let outcomes be distractions.”

Everyone dressed in light blue has spent their time in Omaha being asked about their program’s standing as perhaps the greatest to never win it all, currently 0-for-12, including two previous losses in the MCWS finals. They handled those questions with grace and were always quick to remind us that the past is the past, and much of this roster wasn’t yet born in 2006-07 when the Heels suffered a pair of runner-up finishes.

But multiple times during Saturday’s game, especially during OU’s four-run fourth inning, the Heels had the look of a team thinking, ‘Oh no, here we go again.’ The instant they hit the dugout, beginning with that collision in the second inning, Forbes asked for the how, the why and then followed up with the how it won’t again.

Where the rest of the world believed they saw nerves, the Carolina coach did not. His reset speech immediately after the game was the last one he planned to give.

“This team’s come too far. I trust them,” Forbes said. “We believed in what we believed in all year, and I’m going to tell them that tonight. We’ll shower, we’ll turn in our loops, we’ll have a postgame meal, and I want them to spend time with their families. We’ll meet right before we go to bed, but I’m not going to go in there and try to pump them up. I don’t need to do that with this team. I’ll remind them, ‘Man, go to bed and forget about it.'”

Then Forbes said what Johnson would echo moments later.

Oklahoma is one win a way from winning the Men’s College World Series for the third time (1951, 1994). Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

“If you win, you’ve got to forget about it, too, because sometimes it can be even harder to get that second one when you win the first one, because you know what you’re going to get from the team that lost that first one,” Forbes said.

Or as Johnson put it, slightly bristling at a question about whether or not being one game away from a title might alter his motivational approach to Game 2, “North Carolina is a really good team. We picked a fight today, and they’ll be ready for us tomorrow.”

Forbes and Johnson are old-school coaches, former longtime assistants who became friends over decades of being on the same motel and Waffle House grinds of scouting and recruiting. But both have also become analytics believers. Anyone who wants to survive in today’s baseball world learned long ago to either embrace the numbers game, or the game will no longer embrace you.

So, there is no doubt that both are also very aware of what those numbers say about the team that wins the first championship series game. In 22 previous editions of the modern best-of-three title bout era, 14 times the victors of Game 1 have gone on to hoist the big trophy at MCWS end. However, that advantage vanishes when the loser forces a Game 3. That has happened eight times and the 0-1 team has won four.

“Baseball is 90% mental. The other half is physical.”

Yogi Berra said that. He never played college baseball. But his most famous teammate, Mickey Mantle, hailed from Oklahoma and his granddaughter’s alma mater is North Carolina. Even for those not aware of those facts, the words and warning from Yankee No. 8 was echoing in the heads of those teams as they settled in at the hotels for what was likely going to be a night of fitful sleep at best, no matter what their coaches might tell us.

“I’m just gonna stay out of the way,” Johnson said of his Saturday night/Sunday morning plan. “You think we’re gonna go out tonight and take 100 ground balls somewhere? We’re not gonna do that. I promise you that. Just stay out of the way, man. It’s in God’s plan. It’s not mine. … I’m just proud of those guys for being selfless. It doesn’t matter to me, really. It doesn’t. I’m just proud of those players, and proud that I’m at a university that cares a lot. That’s what I’m wrapping up.”