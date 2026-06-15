Jay-Z and Eminem to Reunite on Rakim, Kurupt, Masta Killa Album

Jay-Z and Eminem appear poised to reconnect musically for the first time in more than two decades.

The long-awaited reunion was revealed over the weekend after M80, who serves as A&R and executive producer for the upcoming collaborative album from Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa, shared the project’s tracklist on social media. Among the most talked-about entries is an interlude that lists both Jay-Z and Eminem as featured guests.

“AOTY 2026 – PUT SOME COT DAMN RESPEK ON MY NAME,” M80 wrote while unveiling the tracklist.

While it remains unclear exactly what role the two rap icons will play on the track, the credit has already generated significant buzz. If the appearance includes new vocals from both artists, it would mark their first collaboration since “Renegade,” the fan-favorite record from Jay-Z’s 2001 album The Blueprint.

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The Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa project is scheduled to arrive in August and features a lineup packed with hip-hop heavyweights. In addition to Jay-Z and Eminem, the album is expected to include appearances from Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Daz Dillinger, KRS-One, and several other respected names from across rap’s generations.

The potential reunion comes during an active year for Jay-Z. The Roc Nation founder has largely stayed away from releasing new music in recent years, but has found himself back in headlines throughout 2026. Earlier this year, he sat down for a rare interview with GQ, offering fans insight into his life and career.

Last month, Jay-Z also generated widespread discussion after headlining Roots Picnic. During his set, he delivered a freestyle that many listeners interpreted as containing shots aimed at Drake, Ye, Dame Dash, Nicki Minaj, Tory Lanez, and other figures in and around hip-hop.

The performance quickly became one of the most debated rap moments of the year and sparked reactions from several people, including Bobby Shmurda and Dame Dash.

Jay-Z’s busy schedule isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The rap legend is also preparing for a trio of sold-out New York City concerts celebrating two of the most important releases in his catalog: the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Jay also just announced another pair of shows taking place in Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23.

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