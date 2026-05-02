Jessica Alba enjoys topless spa day after turning 45

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Jessica Alba turned 45 on April 28, six weeks after her divorce from Cash Warren was finalized after 16 years of marriage.

The star and her now ex-husband separated in December 2024, and filed for divorce in February 2025.

Alba’s life after her divorce from Warren includes family getaways with their three children and vacations with her boyfriend, actor Danny Ramirez.

The Hollywood star enjoyed her birthday week spending time with family, friends and Ramirez, as well as enjoying a relaxing spa visit. Alba shared a topless picture of herself in a mirror selfie during a massage.

JESSICA ALBA FLAUNTS TONED ABS IN BIKINI PHOTOS DURING MIAMI VACATION WITH BOYFRIEND DANNY RAMIREZ

Captioning the Instagram carousel “April diary. A month filled with lots of love, self care and good company,” Alba also posted a stunning selfie, a workout snap with pals, a meditation session, and with her children.

Alba rang in her birthday with an intimate dinner with her children, her parents, her close friends and Ramirez.

The star shared a snap from the dinner in a carousel posted to Instagram, along with childhood images of herself, quotes that resonated with her, and a video clip and photo from an earlier celebration at lunch.

Alba also posted a touching caption about her birthday: “Another trip around the sun — and somehow softer, stronger, more myself than I’ve ever been,” she wrote.

Adding: “This past year was a beautiful one. The kind that stretches you in all the right ways, opens you up, and shows you just how much love and light you’re surrounded by. I’m walking into this next year with more grace, more joy, more gratitude, and a deeper love for the people who make my life mine.”

“My family. My three babies – my whole heart. My soul sisters — my chosen family. You make everything brighter. My love — every day with you is a gift. Thank you all for loving me through every chapter,” she continued.

“Sitting here today with a heart full of gratitude for where I am, and so much excitement for all the magic still ahead. To that little girl in these photos — I love you so much. This life turned out bigger and fuller than we ever could’ve dreamed…”

In early April, the “Dark Angel” actress chronicled her spring break vacation with her kids in an Instagram carousel.

She captioned the carousel: “Spring break. Favorite humans. Favorite place. Pure joy,” adding a white heart emoji.

The actress posed for a family photo with her three kids: Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 8, in front of a stunning view of the beach.

Alba wore a patterned bikini in one clip, filming herself as she lounged on the beach in a straw hat with her initials on it.

JESSICA ALBA DAZZLES IN CHEETAH PRINT BIKINI ON PDA-FILLED BEACH VACATION WITH ‘TOP GUN’ STAR BOYFRIEND

She also wore a striped string bikini on a boat.

The star also appeared to keep up with her workouts while on holiday, posting a photo with a friend while wearing a sports bra and leggings.

In December, Alba posted “moments from the best week with my favorite humans.”

The actress showcased her toned abs in a patterned bikini with jeans, adding a colorful floral cover-up and a hat while on a family beach vacation with her kids.

The mom of three put her flat midsection on full display in a photo from her trip.

Alba and Ramirez were first seen together in May 2025.

Alba and Ramirez were seen arriving back to Los Angeles from Cancún, Mexico in July, with Us Weekly ‘s source saying: “They were friends before it turned romantic and have a lot of mutual friends.”

JESSICA ALBA SHOWS OFF BEACH BODY WHILE ON FILMING BREAK IN AUSTRALIA

They made their red carpet debut on Oct. 3, 2025, at the “Valentina” premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Soon after, while the star was in Australia filming her new movie “The Mark,” Alba debuted her relationship with the “Top Gun” star.

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She shared a photo of her holding hands with Ramirez while walking down a wooden staircase leading to the beach.

Her Instagram post marked the first time they appeared together on social media .

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Last month, Alba enjoyed a whirlwind vacation to Mexico City with Ramirez.

The actress posted a carousel of images from their fun-filled trip, which included exploring the city and going to restaurants together.

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Alba shared sweet moments in the photo dump, including an image of herself kissing Ramirez on the cheek and another photo of Ramirez kissing her cheek.

The mother of three captioned the carousel: “The best week in one of my favorite cities – belly full, heart fuller #CDMX.”

Alba and Warren first met in 2004 while on the set of the film “Fantastic Four.”

She starred as Sue Storm in the movie, and Warren served as a director’s assistant.

The couple got engaged in December 2007, the same month she confirmed she was pregnant with their first child.

They married in May 2008, and welcomed daughter Honor the following month.

In August 2011, they welcomed their second daughter, Haven.

They welcomed their third child, a son named Hayes, in December 2017.

In early January 2025, rumors of a separation were first reported by TMZ, and one week after they circulated, Alba took to Instagram to confirm the news and that they were separated.

The following month, Alba filed for divorce, with their separation listed as December 27, 2024.

Their divorce was finalized in February 2026.