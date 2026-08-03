Jill Wagner reveals Tennessee farm life ahead of ‘Lioness’ season 3

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“Lioness” star Jill Wagner’s decision to put roots down in Tennessee was an easy choice given her background.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Wagner explained that she’s from North Carolina and wanted to be close to her family.

“We looked in and around North Carolina – couldn’t find anything. So, Tennessee – found a piece of property in Tennessee. I wanted to get married, and I wanted to have my babies in a place that I thought was magical and, since I was born and raised in the country, that was my idea of what was magical. So, we live there,” Wagner said.

During the interview, Wagner was joined by her “Lioness” co-star, Laysla De Oliveira. In Taylor Sheridan’s series, the two actresses play key members of the CIA’s elite operations. Season three of “Lioness” premiered on Aug. 2 on Paramount+.

Wagner plays Bobby, the tough, highly skilled leader of the Lioness program’s Quick Reaction Force (QRF), while De Oliveira plays Cruz Manuelos, a former Force Recon Marine turned Delta Force operator.

Aside from Wagner and De Oliveira, “Lioness” stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman and Michael Kelly.

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Wagner has built a close-knit family life with her husband, David Lemanowicz, a former professional hockey player and U.S. Army Reserve officer, whom she married in 2017.

The couple shares two daughters, Army Gray, born in 2020, and Daisy Roberta, born in 2021, and they also help raise Lemanowicz’s daughter from a previous relationship.

WATCH: ‘Lioness’ star Jill Wagner chose Tennessee farm life to raise her family

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of the “Lioness” season three premiere, Wagner explained what a typical day looks like on her Tennessee farm.

“My typical day on the farm is I’m out on my front porch in the morning at 6:30, and then I go to my flowers, and then I listen to my husband complain about the tractor being broken and the fence falling down, and the barn roof flew off last night, and then we just repair everything that’s been broken,” she said.

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“That is my typical day,” Wagner added with a laugh.

Without spoiling the upcoming season, De Oliveira told Fox News Digital what sets the third season apart from the rest.

WATCH: Laysla De Oliveira and Jill Wagner talk ‘Lioness’ season three

“It’s a mission that’s more personal there than ever. There’s a lot of individual agendas, ethical lines being blurred and definitely a look on modern warfare,” De Oliveira said.

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Wagner added, “She said it all, literally.”

“Lioness” season three premiered Aug. 2 on Paramount+.

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