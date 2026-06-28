John Terry explains why Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t need to start for Portugal

Follow us on Google Discover

Cristiano Ronaldo’s subdued performance against DR Congo has reignited debate over his place in Portugal’s starting lineup, but John Terry believes the answer is not as simple as leaving him out.

Portugal were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in their World Cup opener, with Ronaldo struggling to make an impact as Roberto Martinez’s side failed to find their rhythm.

The result led to fresh questions about whether the 41-year-old should still be leading the line, but Terry thinks Ronaldo can play a key role in Portugal’s campaign, even if that role looks different.

Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

John Terry does not think Cristiano Ronaldo has to start every game

Terry acknowledged that both Ronaldo and Portugal fell short of expectations against DR Congo, while also noting the growing importance of Bruno Fernandes within the national setup.

He described Fernandes as central to Portugal’s future, but was clear that he would not write Ronaldo off after a single poor showing.

“No, definitely not. One thing you don’t do with world-class players like that is write them off. Was he poor the other night and were Portugal poor as a whole?

“Yes I thought they were. Is Bruno Fernandes the future of Portugal? Yes, he is. He is integral to that.

“But I certainly won’t be sitting here writing Ronaldo off. I think Portugal have more to give in this competition. I think they’ll go further.”

Instead, Terry suggested Portugal might benefit from managing Ronaldo’s minutes more carefully rather than feeling obliged to start him every game.

MORE CRISTIANO RONALDO STORIES

He referenced Martinez’s comments before the tournament about picking lineups based on what is best for the team, a view that feels increasingly relevant as the World Cup unfolds.

Why Terry thinks Ronaldo could be even more dangerous from the bench

The most intriguing part of Terry’s analysis was his view that Ronaldo could actually be more effective as an impact substitute.

He argued that defenders would dread seeing Ronaldo come on with 15, 20 or 30 minutes to play, especially with his fresh legs and set-piece threat.

“I think Ronaldo plays a part in this. But I’m not obsessed with Ronaldo having to start. I’m not obsessed with him playing every minute of every game either. And I think Martinez is big enough. I’ve actually see something pre-tournament, where he said if he doesn’t start then he doesn’t start.

“Ronaldo is a wide player and a moment player. If you see him coming off the bench for 15, 20, 30 minutes a game, you’d be petrified as a defender.

“Not only for his technical ability with set plays and dead balls, but the moments and the magic he can create. He certainly wasn’t at it, but I’m expecting bigger and better things.”

Terry pointed to Ronaldo’s ability to produce decisive moments, something that could be even more valuable against tired opponents.

While he admitted that the Portugal captain was below his best against DR Congo, Terry was clear that he still expects Ronaldo to have a major say as the tournament goes on.

Portugal face Uzbekistan next, and while improvement is needed, Terry believes Ronaldo remains central to their hopes regardless of whether he starts.