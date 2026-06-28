How to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game Saturday

June 27, 2026, 5:54 a.m. CT

The Indiana Fever look to secure their second win against the Los Angeles Sparks this season on Saturday, June 27, but they’ll have to do it without Caitlin Clark.

Indiana (10-8) is coming off an 111-109 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on June 24. Clark left the game with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter with a back issue and did not return. Earlier in the contest, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas drew scrutiny for pushing down on Clark’s neck with her fist while competing for a loose ball.

More: WNBA suspends Alyssa Thomas after incident with Caitlin Clark

Here’s how to watch the Fever in action for Indiana’s 19th regular-season game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information.

Will Caitlin Clark play tonight?

Clark will miss Saturday’s game due to a back injury, Fever head coach Stephanie White told reporters on Friday, June 26.

This will be Clark’s second missed game of the season. The former Iowa star sat out Indiana’s May 20 win over Portland with a back injury and has been seen using a heat pad on the bench and getting mid-game adjustments throughout the season. After the May 9 opener, she said her back “gets out of line pretty quickly.”

Clark played only 13 games in 2025 due to numerous injuries, including her left quad, left groin, right groin and ankle.

Indianapolis native Tyasha Harris is expected to start in her place.

When do the Fever play tonight? Time for Indiana Fever game vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Tipoff is at 7 p.m CT, and fans can watch it live on CBS, KCCI in central Iowa or by streaming it on Paramount+.

Date : Saturday, June 27

: Saturday, June 27 Time : 7 p.m. CT

: 7 p.m. CT TV : CBS, KCCI in central Iowa

: CBS, KCCI in central Iowa Stream: Paramount+ (WNBA League Pass subscribers can watch the replay at 5 a.m. Sunday)

Watch Fever vs. Sparks on Paramount+

Los Angeles (8-9) is coming off a 125-97 loss to the Toronto Tempo on June 25, in which Toronto’s Marina Mabrey tied the WNBA’s single-game scoring record with 53 points.

Kelsey Plum leads the team with 23.9 points and 6.4 assists per game, but has missed five games this season and is expected to be out for four weeks with a left leg injury. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 16.1 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds for the Sparks this season.

When does Caitlin Clark play next? Indiana Fever schedule upcoming

While it’s not known how soon Clark will return, here are the Fever’s next five games after Saturday:

July 5 at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN , Disney+

at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. CT, , Disney+ July 8 at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. CT, USA Network , WOI-Local 5 and WQAD

at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. CT, , WOI-Local 5 and WQAD July 9 at Phoenix Mercury, 9 p.m. CT, Prime Video , WOI-Local 5 and WQAD

at Phoenix Mercury, 9 p.m. CT, , WOI-Local 5 and WQAD July 12 at Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m. CT, NBC/Peacock

at Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m. CT, NBC/Peacock July 15 vs Golden State Valkyries, 7 p.m. CT, USA Network, CW Iowa 23

Indiana Fever roster 2026

Caitlin Clark stats 2026

Regular season (17 games):

Points: 21.2

21.2 Assists: 8.2

8.2 Rebounds: 4.0

4.0 Steals: 0.8

0.8 Blocks: 0.6

0.6 Turnovers: 4.7

4.7 FG%: 43%

43% 3-point %: 33.4%

33.4% Free throw %: 85.4%

Caitlin Clark 2026 WNBA MVP betting odds

Clark is third in the 2026 WNBA MVP race according to most sportsbooks, trailing A’ja Wilson and Paige Bueckers as of the afternoon of June 26.

Indiana Fever 2026 WNBA champion betting odds

These are the WNBA championship odds as of 12 p.m. on June 26:

BetMGM: +1350 (sixth behind Dallas)

+1350 (sixth behind Dallas) DraftKings: +1700(seventh behind Golden State)

+1700(seventh behind Golden State) FanDuel: +200 (seventh behind Golden State)

Cooper Worth is a service/trending reporter for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at cworth@gannett.com or follow him on X @CooperAWorth.