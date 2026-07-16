Jon Gruden reportedly set to call an NFL preseason game play-by-play

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Jon Gruden has been very vocal about wanting to return to the sidelines, but he may have another stop first.

Gruden’s coaching days have been in limbo since parting ways with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 during his third year of a 10-year contract. He left after emails surfaced showing he had used racist, sexist and homophobic language.

The leaked messages were from when he was an ESPN analyst and a ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcaster. Ironically, his next pro football gig may come in a similar manner.

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According to Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan, Gruden is slated to be on the call for an NFL preseason game, and Kaufman “believe[s]” he will be doing the play-by-play.

Gruden’s agency did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News Digital.

While searching for jobs in pro football, Gruden has made a name for himself with Barstool Sports, doing film study-style interviews with prospective quarterbacks just as he had done with ESPN years ago.

Gruden sued the NFL after he left the Raiders, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy his career by leaking the emails.

Gruden was the beneficiary of a key ruling in his case against the league in August when the Nevada Supreme Court determined his case could proceed in court instead of arbitration. In October, the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously denied the NFL’s petition to reconsider that decision.

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“Hopefully I’m not done. I’m about to make a comeback,” Gruden said about coaching last July. “Hopefully, some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me ’cause I’m looking for a job.

“I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High. I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for.”

Gruden squashed reports that he was offered a role with the New York Jets, saying he did not get “anything” from them.

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Gruden won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003.

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