Justin Bieber Returns to the Bowling Alley Where He Filmed the ‘Baby’ Music Video

On Thursday, Dec. 11, the pop star shared an Instagram Reel showing him return to the bowling alley where he filmed the visual in 2011

“Baby” was the lead single on Bieber’s debut studio album, My World 2.0

Justin Bieber recently took a trip down memory lane.

The pop star shared an Instagram Reel on Thursday, Dec. 11 where he returned to the location where he filmed the music video for his 2010 single “Baby.”

“Went to where I shot my music video for baby . This is what happened,” Bieber captioned the post, tagging a few friends and collaborators who accompanied him including Eddie Benjamin, Oranj Goodman and Gabriel Jacoby, as well as Kyle Massey.

In the clip, Bieber, 31, can be seen sporting an oversized gray T-shirt and bejeweled, baggy shorts that he accessorized with a silver chain and beanie as he sings the track “Baby” a cappella as someone off-camera beatboxes the melody.

A second clip shows the “Daisies” musician singing the track and wandering around the bowling alley with friends, as one of his friends even taking on Ludacris’ verse that goes, “When I was 13, I had my first love.”

“Baby,” which was released in 2010, was the lead single featured on Bieber’s first full-length album My World 2.0. At the time, the song peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

The music video was filmed at Universal CityWalk and Lucky Strike Lanes in Los Angeles.

In a 2010 interview with MTV News, Ludacris compared the visual to a 2010 version of Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” while Bieber noted it showcased the experience of trying to win back an ex.

Justin Bieber in December 2010 in New York City.

Neilson Barnard/Getty



“It starts off, I really like this girl, but we didn’t [get] along; we couldn’t be together,” the “Sorry” hitmaker said at the time. “Basically I want her back and [I’m] kind of going through the whole thing. I’m chasing her around, trying to get her, and she’s kind of playing hard to get, but I’m persistent. I keep going.”

During the interview, Ludacris said he had to get creative when it came to crafting lyrics for a teen romance.

“He’s talking about [how] he’s mad that his girl left him and he still cares for her,” he said. “As soon as I heard it I knew it was a hit, I just had to figure out how I could get on a record with a 15-year-old.”

Ludacris, now 48, added, “So I sat there and said, ‘Let me reminisce on the past,’ and that’s basically how I stepped on the record. And I guarantee you, mark my word, that’s going to be one of the biggest songs of the year 2010.”

Jasmine Villegas, the actress and singer who portrayed Bieber’s love interest in the music video, reflected on starring in the visual in a February interview with PEOPLE.

“I was around 16, 17. I was already doing music, but at the time I was signed to Sony Epic and had been recording and all that,” she said at the time. “At the time I did have a clue of who he was because I had seen YouTube videos. When I first got offered the video, I just didn’t put two and two together.”