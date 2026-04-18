Kaitlin Olson Says ‘It’s Clear’ “High Potential” Partners Karadec and Morgan ‘Have Love for One Another’ (Exclusive)

NEED TO KNOW

Kaitlin Olson discusses Morgan and Karadec’s evolving relationship and the show’s exploration of love and friendship dynamics

Season 2 introduced new romantic interests for both characters, adding complexity to their connection and personal growth

Olson teases potential drama in season 3, including Morgan’s ex Roman possibly returning after years of absence

There’s no denying Morgan and Karadec love one another, but are they in love?

Following the dramatic High Potential season 2 finale, series star Kaitlin Olson spoke with PEOPLE about her character Morgan’s will-they-won’t-they dynamic with partner Karadec, played by Daniel Sunjata. This season, the duo became closer than ever, even as they both explored relationships with other people, Morgan via a flirtation with Captain Wagner (Steve Howey) and Karadec with his ex, Lucia (Susan Kelechi Watson).

Olson, 50, explains that the show is “always towing that line of are Morgan and Karadec going to get together,” which is why “it was important to bring in a relationship for Karadec.”

“I want these characters to be well-rounded,” she says. “Yes, he’s a by-the-book cop, but he’s also a human being, so I wanted to make sure that you were able to see his heart, and you do with his relationship to Morgan. That was so important. Whether they’re going to end up romantically involved or not, you see that these people really do have love for each other.”

Kaitlin Olson hugs Daniel Sunjata on ‘High Potential’

Credit: Disney

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actress adds, “Also, you want to see that he’s going to open up his heart. Then listen, heartbreak is so universal. You got to throw that into your show.”

By the end of season 2, Lucia appeared to be heading for jail-time, while Wagner was stabbed multiple times. It’s unclear whether or not Wagner is dead, but Howey, 48, is not returning as a full-time cast member in season 3. However, this doesn’t mean the path for Morgan and Karadec to become romantically involved has been cleared.

Steve Howey (left) and Kaitlin Olson on ‘High Potential’

Credit: Disney/Raymond Liu

For Olson, exploring the complexity of the partners’ dynamic is half the fun. “For me, it’s so fun to lead people down a road where you’re like, ‘Oh, are they falling in love, or are they just really good friends? Maybe they’re falling in love, or maybe they’re just friends, or maybe they’re just really good partners,’ ” she teases.

“But sometimes those lines get crossed, sometimes feelings get confusing, sometimes you have feelings for someone and then you put it onto someone else,” Olson continues. “Life and love are challenging, confusing, heartbreaking and wonderful, and I think we are just trying to explore all of those things.”

Kaitlin Olson on ‘High Potential’

Credit: Disney

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And with the real possibility of Morgan’s oft-mentioned, but still unseen ex Roman finally appearing next season, Morgan might have her hands too full navigating her past to look toward the future just yet.

When asked how Morgan might react if Roman does show up alive and well after missing most of his daughter’s life, Olson says, “My instinct would be that it’s going to be very, very confusing, and probably there’s going to be a lot of anger.”

“She is a bit of a hothead anyway, so it’s also just more fun,” she adds, explaining, “But no matter where he was, if he’s still alive, and he has stayed away from her and his daughter for this long, I think she’s going to be livid. I’m not sure there’s any excuse that’s going to be one that makes it okay.”

Read the original article on People