How to watch Cardinals vs. Astros: TV channel and streaming options for April 17

Yordan Alvarez and Jordan Walker face off in a battle between top-five power hitters when the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals meet at Daikin Park, at 8:10 p.m. ET on Friday. Alvarez has seven home runs (third in league) for the Astros, and Walker ranks first with eight long balls for the Cardinals. Peter Lambert (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Astros, who are 8-12 this season and fourth in the AL West. Kyle Leahy (1-2, 5.14 ERA) is starting for the Cardinals, who are 10-8 and fourth in the NL Central.

How to watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros

Cardinals vs. Astros odds

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Injury reports

Astros

Jake Meyers: 10 Day IL (Oblique), Jeremy Pena: 10 Day IL (Knee), Zach Dezenzo: 10 Day IL (Elbow), Hunter Brown: 15 Day IL (Shoulder), Nate Pearson: 15 Day IL (Elbow), Cody Bolton: 15 Day IL (Back), Bennett Sousa: 15 Day IL (Oblique), Cristian Javier: 15 Day IL (Shoulder), Tatsuya Imai: 15 Day IL (Arm), Josh Hader: 15 Day IL (Biceps), Hayden Wesneski: 60 Day IL (Elbow), Ronel Blanco: 60 Day IL (Elbow), Brandon Walter: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Cardinals

Matt Pushard: 15 Day IL (Knee), Hunter Dobbins: 15 Day IL (Knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60 Day IL (Heels)

Stats to know

Houston’s Alvarez is slashing .328/.483/.731 this season with seven home runs (3rd in MLB), 18 RBIs (5th in MLB) and an OPS of 1.214 (1st in MLB). He has an 11.2% strikeout rate and a 20.2% walk rate in 89 plate appearances, and he has scored 16 total runs.

In 80 plate appearances, Christian Walker has slashed .294/.388/.559 this season. He has hit four long balls and driven in 16 runs (11th in MLB) with a strikeout rate of 15% and a walk rate of 12.5%. He has come around to score 12 times.

St. Louis’ Walker is slashing .319/.373/.710 this season with eight home runs (1st in MLB), 15 RBIs (16th in MLB) and an OPS of 1.083 (6th in MLB). He has a 28% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate in 75 plate appearances, and he has scored 15 total runs. Walker has recorded two steals on two attempts.

In 80 plate appearances, Alec Burleson has slashed .279/.375/.412 this season. He has hit two long balls and driven in 14 runs (20th in MLB) with a strikeout rate of 10% and a walk rate of 13.8%. He has stolen one base on one attempt and has scored seven runs.

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