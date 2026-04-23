Kalshi continues crackdown on political insider trading

Today, we’re releasing notices related to three enforcement investigations.

Just like in traditional financial markets, bad actors will try to cheat. Regulated exchanges must constantly evolve and adapt their systems to address insider threats. These three cases are an example of how developing proactive engineering solutions can help identify illicit trading activity.

Case 1: Minnesota Democratic Primary

Our systems alerted us to a candidate in the Democratic Primary for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District who had traded a small amount on the outcome of his own election.

After running its investigation, the surveillance team used internal information obtained from the trader and open source intelligence to confirm that the identity of the trader was the same as the candidate. The candidate was then alerted to the rule violation and quickly negotiated a settlement. As part of that settlement, he acknowledged that the trading activity violated Kalshi exchange rules, agreed to pay a fine of $539.85, and to a suspension from Kalshi for a period of 5 years.

Case 2: Texas Republican Primary

We also caught suspicious trading from a candidate in the Republican Primary for Texas’s 21st Congressional District. He traded a slightly larger amount on the outcome of his own election than the first case, but still fairly small.

Same scenario as above: our systems screened the person and saw that he was trying to trade on his own election. We pre-emptively blocked the trader and ran a full investigation. When we contacted the trader, he was fully cooperative with the investigation and agreed to settle acknowledging the rule violation, paying a fine of $784.20, and accepting a 5-year suspension.

Case 3: Virginia Democratic Primary

We found a candidate for the Democratic Primary for Virginia’s U.S. Senate election who traded in two markets related to his campaign. The first was a market on individuals who would run for public office in 2026. This person placed a trade on himself in this market. Then, once the trader announced himself as a candidate for the Democratic Primary election for Virginia U.S. Senate, he again traded on his own candidacy.

Kalshi surveillance and enforcement teams conducted an investigation and determined both trades violated our rules. We confirmed the identity of the trader using internal information and open source intelligence. We contacted the trader, who initially acknowledged being a candidate and violating the rules, but later stopped all communication with our team and did not comply with requests to respond or settle the matter. We fined him $6,229.30 and gave him a 5-year suspension from our platform.

A few key points on these cases

Context matters, and cooperation pays off. Two of these cases were settlements, but one was a disciplinary action. The difference was cooperation: we granted settlements to traders who immediately acknowledged they violated the rules. In the other case, the trader did not accept responsibility, despite clear evidence he violated the rules. The consequence was a harsher penalty.

These cases violate Kalshi’s CFTC-approved exchange rules. When a trader violates our exchange rules, they will be subject to exchange discipline. For more serious matters, we refer cases to the CFTC or DOJ for further investigation and prosecution, which didn’t happen here.

Cases like these demonstrate Kalshi’s commitment to policing all types of unfair or improper trading on our platform. Regardless of the size of a trade, political candidates who can influence a market based on whether they stay in or out of a race violate our rules. No matter how small the size of the trade, any trade that is found to have violated our exchange rules will be punished.