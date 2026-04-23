How to find Busch Light Apple beer in New Jersey

April 21, 2026, 2:16 p.m. ET

Fall is typically considered apple season, but Anheuser-Busch might be changing that thinking.

The brewer is bringing back fan-favorite Busch Light Apple, affectionately known as “Bapple,” for a limited-time, nationwide release by the end of April.

The apple-flavored version of Busch Light has developed a devoted fan-following since its debut in 2020, often selling out quickly during prior limited releases, with fans eager to snatch up the seasonal offering before it’s gone for good. Anheuser-Busch said the 2026 release will again be limited, meaning shoppers may need to head to several stores or act quickly once it starts showing up.

In May 2025, when “Bapple” was released last, it sold 1.2 million cases, and first-month sales were higher than any other brand, according to Anheuser-Busch. Here’s what you need to know about when Busch Light Apple will be released, how you can you find “Bapple” near you, stores likely to carry the beer, and more.

When is Busch Light Apple coming back?

Busch Light Apple is expected to arrive in stores in late April 2026. Anheuser-Busch has not given a single, nationwide sale date, meaning some retailers may get the beer earlier than others. Availability is limited, and while supplies last. You’ll be able to purchase “Bapple” in various options like six-packs and 12-packs.

How to find Busch Light Apple near me in New Jersey

Looking for the “Bapple” finder? To find Busch Light Apple beer, head to the Busch locator tool, select “BUSCH LT APPLE” in the dropdown, enter your ZIP code and it’ll show you stores where it’s available, when it becomes available later this month.

Why fans love ‘Bapple’

Nicknamed “Bapple” by fans, Busch Light Apple has grown a fan base with supporters saying the beer stands out due to its sweeter, fruit-forward taste that doesn’t stray too far from a traditional light beer finish. Part of the allure is that it’s one of the most beer-like apple options that stays firmly in light beer territory. It also has significantly fewer calories than most hard ciders, tasting more like a beer than a cider — which appeals to beer drinkers wanting apple flavor without stepping into cider territory.

Lori Comstock is a New Jersey-based news reporter covering trending news with USA TODAY Network’s Mid-Atlantic Connect Team. She covers news in the Northeast, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Reach her at LComstock@usatodayco.com.