Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Have a Very Sweet Love Story

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As the New York Knicks look to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time in decades, all eyes are on Karl-Anthony Towns, the 7-foot-tall center from the Dominican Republic. Cheering him on is his girlfriend of five years, Jordyn Woods.

“My love for her knows no bounds,” Towns once said of his girlfriend. Woods has also gushed about her boyfriend, saying, “We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”

Gregg DeGuire – Getty Images

Here, a look back at Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods’s complete relationship timeline:

Sometime before 2020: Towns and Woods meet.

The two met through mutual friends “years” before they started dating, but have never publicly specified when they met, or who introduced them.

In 2021, Towns explained, “Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.” He added, “It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter.”

May 2020: They start dating.

In April 2020, Towns lost his mom, Jacqueline, due to complications from COVID-19. She was just 59 years old. Woods’s father, John Woods, died of cancer in 2017. They “connected about losing a parent at a very young age,” Woods explained after they went public with their relationship. “It was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

“A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman who took that spot,” Towns later said of starting to date right after his mother’s death. “I feel, in a way, when my mom passed, she’s like, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’m going to make sure you know who you are supposed to be with.’”

He added, “I leaned on her because she’s one of those only people who actually knew how I was feeling and what I was going through.”

September 2020: Towns and Woods go Instagram official.

They both share photos from a vacation, with Towns writing, “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights,” while Woods posted, “I found you, then I found me,” with a white heart emoji.

January 2021: Towns opens up about Woods’s support.

Stefanie Keenan – Getty Images

“My woman has held me down more than the world knows. From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this Off-Season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab, to this stint with COVID she has been there with me every step of the way and stayed ten toes down,” he posted on his Instagram story. “My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don’t acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life. Men, treat your woman like a Queen so she can treat you like a King.”

October 2021: They have a couples Halloween costume.

For Halloween, Woods dressed as Little Red Riding Hood and Towns went as a werewolf.

May 2022: They go to the White House.

“My other half does countless things for social justice and has done a lot in his community especially where he plays basketball (Minnesota), where the George Floyd incident took place,” Woods posted on Instagram with a series of pictures of them visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “This is just the start of different initiatives we are working on behind the scenes to help make this world a better place for our peers and for our youth.”

June 2022: They make their Paris Fashion Week debut together.

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Marc Piasecki – Getty Images

The couple traveled to Paris for various fashion events, including the Dior menswear show. Towns is notable for his NBA fashion. “Be authentic, and you’ll look good in anything regardless of cost.” he once said. “Wear the clothes, but don’t let the clothes wear you—wear them with confidence. Anything worn with confidence will have its own vibe.”

September 2022: Towns’s birthday present for Woods is unique: He promises to fund her businesses.

Michael Buckner – Getty Images

For her birthday, Towns wrote Woods a letter, promising to fund her business. “He knows how hard I have been working on these projects, and this is the last step,” she posted on her Instagram story.

The letter read: “To My Birthday Girl, Happy 25th Birthday! After this, you get to say you 18 every year like your moms lol … I know every year I have showered you with material gifts that people wish they could to (King S—) but this year, your 25th year walking this earth, it’s time to go from that girl to a full woman. You pick two businesses you want to start, and I will fund them. It’s time to take that next step in this thing we call life. Te Amo Mucho, let’s take over the world…together. Love, KAT.”

In November, for Towns’s 27th birthday, she shared a sweet tribute to him. “I’m so blessed that our friendship blossomed into the relationship we have today. Being on this journey we call life has been nothing sort of amazing. Your heart is what I fell in love with and your enthusiasm is what keeps me going.”

November 2023: Woods opens up about their “strong foundation”

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“We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time to really get to know each other,” she told People. “We’ve been through a lot together. We’ve seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”

She added, “We love gift giving and … What is it? The love language? The love language is quality time. We love everything,” continuing, “Every holiday, we like to really go large for each other…He does so much for me. I do what I can for him. I want to say it’s a lot. So when it’s time to show that appreciation, we like to go all out.”

February 2024: Towns jokes Woods is a “basketball savant” now.

“We watch game film with each other, we watch lots of basketball with each other, and we’re dissecting the game. She’s becoming more of a basketball savant,” he told People.

Towns added, “She is truly special to me. You know, with my mom and my sister, I’ve seen the impact that good women have on men’s lives, and I’m just blessed that I saw that firsthand before I got with Jordyn so that I could learn to appreciate her.”

Throughout their whole relationship, Woods has been a constant presence at Towns’s basketball games.

May 2024: They reportedly purchase a Los Angeles home together.

Lexie Moreland – Getty Images

TMZ reported the couple purchased a $14 million, 7-bedroom home. The house is on more than 2 acres of land.

May 2025: Woods gets superstitious during the Knicks playoff run.

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“Going into the playoffs, everything has been a superstitious routine for me! My game day rituals became filming GRWMs and I just felt the need to keep them going. I know my page turned into a Knicks/KAT fan page but we’re still here!! Feeling so blessed to witness the amazing things happening in the city… what game day fits do you guys wanna see next?” she posted on Instagram.

She also wore custom heels with his number to the games:

December 25, 2025: Towns proposes.

“I had no clue he was going to [propose] but I did start getting slightly superstitious the night before when he was asking me about when I was getting my hair done,” Woods tells T&C of the proposal. “As a woman, our intuition is unlike anything else. The craziest part of this whole story is that he was actually going to propose a different time but due to his schedule the only free day that lined up was Christmas Eve. My parents also got engaged on Christmas Eve, so it truly felt like a full circle moment.”

She was not involved in picking out the ring at all, telling friends, “I’m confident he knows what I like. Karl has great taste.” And, she says, “I was absolutely correct. I’m still blown away every time I look at [the ring]. It feels like an extension of me but I don’t know if I’ll ever get used to how stunning this diamond is.”

May 2026: Woods is again supporting Towns during the playoffs.

MEGA – Getty Images

She has yet to miss a game during the 2026 playoffs.

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