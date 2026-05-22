Bryan Cranston says he could be back on Broadway next season

Bryan Cranston could soon be back on the boards.

The two-time Tony winner told me (shortly before telling his friend, “Careful what you say. He works for The Post!”) at Monday’s opening night party for “Celebrity Autobiography” that he expects the London revival of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons,” which he starred in alongside Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu, to head to Broadway next spring.

I saw the play, which is directed by Ivo van Hove, back in December. And as is typical of the Belgian auteur responsible for Broadway’s brilliant, blood-soaked “A View From The Bridge,” it’s seismic, starkly stylish and superb.

Bryan Cranston and Tom Hanks attend the opening night of “Celebrity Autobiography” on Broadway. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Cranston and Jean-Baptiste are ferocious. And Essiedu, who played Chris, won the Olivier Award in April. Essiedu’s schedule could be tough, though. He’s the new Professor Snape in the upcoming “Harry Potter” HBO TV series. But, hey, Hogwarts let John Lithgow take some PTO this season for “Giant.”

“Breaking Bad” star Cranston was at Redeye Grill Monday night after the funny Broadway show “Celebrity Autobiography,” in which performers skewer bold-facers such as Céline Dion and David Hasselhoff by reading their ridiculous memoirs aloud.

Cranston, whose theatrical career hasn’t exactly been filled with yuks, said he wants in on the action.

“I’d be honored if something that was found in my autobiography was read onstage,” the actor said. “I’d be, like, ‘Oh my God, I remember writing that!’ ”

Cranston was upstairs at the West 56th Street restaurant with Tom Hanks and Nia Vardalos celebrating Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson, who is one of the show’s rotating readers, along with Gayle King, Vardalos, Kenan Thompson, Jackie Hoffman and many more.

Christy Turlington, Ed Burns, Bryan Cranston, Rita Wilson, Robin Dearden and Tom Hanks partied at Redeye Grill on opening night. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

He said that as he sat down at the Shubert Theatre Monday night he readied himself in case Wilson set her sights on his autobiography.

“I wrote one 10 years ago, and so I was wondering — because Rita’s a friend of mine — I thought, ‘Did she find an excerpt from mine?’ ” he said.

Luckily Cranston was spared, because these crowds are definitely laughing at the celebs — not with ’em.

Cranston last appeared on Broadway as Howard Beale in “Network.”

When I pointed out to the 70-year-old actor that his last decade could easily warrant a Volume 2, he agreed.

“I have enough material for another book,” Cranston said. “And then I’m in a group of character actors, friends, and we’re writing a book for charity of other stories. So I have three stories in there.”

The actor loves the stage and is currently two for two at the Tony Awards, for his performances as President Lyndon B. Johnson in “All The Way” and Howard Beale in “Network.” A three-peat could be in the cards. Joe Keller is a towering, emotionally demanding role.

Cranston and Marianne Jean-Baptiste starred in “All My Sons” in London’s West End. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Cranston played Joe Keller. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

But, he said, theater is a tough gig. And for many Hollywood stars, it’s completely off the table.

“There’s no money in it,” Cranston said. “You actually are losing money by doing theater. That’s how difficult it is for actors who are here in New York just doing theater. They have to constantly be working.”