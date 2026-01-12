Kasatkina vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction, Odds to Win Adelaide International

Data Skrive
Jan. 10, 2026Updated Jan. 12, 2026, 2:36 a.m. ET
Daria Kasatkina (No. 48 ranking) will take on Maria Sakkari (No. 52) in the Round of 32 of the Adelaide International on Monday, January 12.
Sakkari is favored (-190) against Kasatkina (+145) in this Round of 32 match.
Daria Kasatkina vs. Maria Sakkari matchup info
- Tournament: Adelaide International
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, January 12
- Court Surface: Hard
Kasatkina vs. Sakkari Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Kasatkina has a 65.5% to win.
Kasatkina vs. Sakkari Betting Odds
- Kasatkina’s odds to win match: +145
- Sakkari’s odds to win match: -190
- Kasatkina’s odds to win tournament: +4000
- Sakkari’s odds to win tournament: +2000
Kasatkina vs. Sakkari matchup performance & stats
- Kasatkina has a match record of 9-12 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Kasatkina has won 60.1% of her games on serve and 44.7% on return.
- Kasatkina has converted 49.8% of her break-point chances on hard courts (109 of 219) over the past 12 months.
- Kasatkina was beaten in the Round of 64 of her most recent tournament (the Brisbane International presented by Evie) 5-7, 6-4, 4-6 by No. 50-ranked Anastasia Potapova on January 3.
- Sakkari has gone 13-16 in 16 tournaments on hard courts over the past year.
- Sakkari has gone 199-for-313 in service games on hard courts (63.6% winning percentage), and 99-for-307 in return games (32.2%).
- Sakkari has won 42.7% of break points on hard courts (96 out of 225) which ranks 73rd.
- Sakkari was eliminated in the Round of 32 of her previous tournament (the Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis) on October 20, when she went down 6-7, 4-6 to Leylah Annie Fernandez.
